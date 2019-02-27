In pics | IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Kohli, Dhoni partnership takes India to 190/4

Catch all the top moments from the second T20I between India and Australia played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 After suffering a last-ball defeat in the first T20I, India traveled to Bengaluru looking to level the two-match series and maintaining their their 11-year long undefeated streak against Australia in T20I series. Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl. The hosts made three changes to their side with Shikhar Dhawan, Vijay Shankar and Siddarth Kaul coming in for Rohit Sharma, Mayank Markande and Umesh Yadav. Australia were unchanged from the previous encounter. (Image: AP) 2/5 KL Rahul continued his fine form as he hit four 6’s and three 4’s during his 26-ball 47. The local lad looked set to notch up back-to-back fifties but was caught at deep third man playing an upper cut to Nathan Coulter-Nile. Shikhar Dhawan struggled to get going and was dismissed in the 10th over after scoring just 14 off 24 balls. India were 70/2 at the fall of Dhawan’s wicket. (Image: AP) 3/5 Rishabh Pant managed just 1 run from 6 balls before Jhye Richardson took an absolutely stunning catch to dismiss him. D’Arcy Short tossed up a delivery outside off and Pant horribly mistimed his shot towards long-off where Richardson covered a lot of ground before putting in a full length dive to his left taking the catch while airborne. (Image: AP) 4/5 Virat Kohli brought up his fifty in the 17th over off just 29 balls. The Indian skipper hit four 6’s and one 4 en route to his half-century. Kohli and Dhoni stitched together a 100-run partnership off just 50 balls to put India in a dominant position. The partnership ended in the 20th over when Dhoni (40) miscued a shot off Pat Cummins to Aaron Finch at long-off. Kohli (72*) and Karthik (8*) added 16 off the last 5 balls to take India to 190/4 after 20 overs. (Image: AP) 5/5 Chasing 191, Australia were off to an awful start as opener Marcus Stoinis was clean bowled by Siddarth Kaul in the third over on 7. Finch's woeful form with the bat continued as Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar got him caught by Dhawan for just 8 on the last ball of the fourth over. Australia were 22/ when Finch walked back. (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 27, 2019 09:00 pm