In pics | IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Kohli, Dhoni partnership takes India to 190/4

Virat Kohli brought up his fifty in the 17th over off just 29 balls. The Indian skipper hit four 6’s and one 4 en route to his half-century. Kohli and Dhoni stitched together a 100-run partnership off just 50 balls to put India in a dominant position. The partnership ended in the 20th over when Dhoni (40) miscued a shot off Pat Cummins to Aaron Finch at long-off. Kohli (72*) and Karthik (8*) added 16 off the last 5 balls to take India to 190/4 after 20 overs. (Image: AP)