In pics | IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Bumrah, Rahul heroics in vain as Australia seal last-ball victory

Catch all the top moments from the first T20I between India and Australia played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 India and Australia locked horns for the 1st T20I of their two-match series on February 24. There were two debutants in the line-ups in the form of Mayank Markande for India and Peter Handscomb for Australia. Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl. There was a moment of silence before the start to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. (Image: AP) 2/11 The Indian innings didn’t get off to a great start as Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the 3rd over. Sharma went for the paddle sweep off Jason Behrendorff but holed out to Adam Zampa at short fine leg. India were 14/1 at the fall of Sharma’s wicket. (Image: AP) 3/11 Virat Kohli then joined KL Rahul in the centre and together the duo added 55 runs off just 37 balls to steady the Indian innings. Both batsmen were aggressive in their stroke-play and kept finding the boundaries with ease. (Image: AP) 4/11 The partnership ended in the 9th over when Kohli charged out to a Zampa delivery but could only find Nathan Coulter-Nile at long-on. Rishabh Pant was dismissed in the very next over thanks to brilliant work by Behrendorff in the field. The lanky bowler threw himself at the ball in the covers and sent down a quick throw to catch Pant well short of the crease. India were down to 80/3 at Pant’s dismissal. (Image: AP) 5/11 KL Rahul who was making his return to the side following the ‘Koffee with Karan’ controversy looked in great form as he anchored the Indian innings. He brought up his fifty off just 35 balls in the 12th over. (Image: AP) 6/11 Nathan Coulter-Nile then took charge of proceedings as he dismissed KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik in the 13th over. Rahul got caught at mid-off while Karthik was bowled right through the gap between bat and pad. Coulter-Nile returned to dismiss Pandya in his very next over. India struggled to add runs after losing Rahul and managed just 26 off the last 5 overs to finish with a below par total of 126/7. (Image: AP) 7/11 India received an early boost when they picked up 2 wickets off two consecutive deliveries. First Marcus Stoinis was run out by Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal at the end of the 2nd over and Bumrah trapped Aaron Finch plumb in front of the wickets off the very first ball in the next over. (Image: AP) 8/11 Glenn Maxwell and D’Arcy Short then stitched together an 84-run partnership to steady the Aussie innings. Australia were cruising towards victory as Maxwell and Short picked up runs with ease. Maxwell brought up his fifty in the 13th over off 40 deliveries. (Image: AP) 9/11 Chahal got Maxwell caught out in the 14th over and Short was run out soon after as Australia stumbled in the run-chase. Krunal Pandya then castled Ashton Turner in the 17th over to reduce the Aussies to 102/5. (Image: AP) 10/11 Jasprit Bumrah showed why he is considered as one of the greatest death bowlers of all time with an excellent 19th over. He gave away just 2 runs while picking up the important wicket of Handscomb and Coulter-Nile leaving Umesh Yadav with 14 runs to defend in the final over. Bumrah ended with figures of 3/16 after 4 overs with 18 dot balls. (Image: AP) 11/11 The pressure proved too much for Umesh Yadav as Jhye Richardson and Pat Cummins hit him for a boundary each to take the match down to the final delivery. With 2 runs required off the final ball, Cummins drove straight past Yadav to seal the win. Australia earned a 1-0 lead in the series and Nathan Coulter-Nile was adjudged the Man of the Match for his spell of 3/26. (Image: AP) First Published on Feb 24, 2019 11:51 pm