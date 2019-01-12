In pics | IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's century goes in vain as Oz take 1-0 series lead

Chasing 289, India were off to a horrible start as they lost three wickets inside the first four overs of their innings. First debutant Behrendorff trapped Shikhar Dhawan in front of the wickets in the very first over. It was followed by a superb double-wicket maiden by Jhye Richardson in which the bowler picked the wickets of Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu. India were tottering at 4/3 at the end of the fourth over. (Image: AP)