In pics | IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Rohit, Dhoni 137-run partnership sets up a tight finish

Catch all the top moments from the first ODI between India and Australia played at the Sydney Cricket Ground Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 After the T20I and Test series it was time for India and Australia to lock horns in ODIs. The first of the three ODIs was held at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar who sat out of all the four Tests opened the bowling for India. Australia gave Jason Behrendorff his maiden ODI cap. (Image: AP) 2/10 Finch's poor form in the Test series extended to the one-day format as he was clean bowled by Bhuvneshwar in only the third over of the match. The Aussie skipper walked back after making only 6 from 11 deliveries with his team at 8/1. (Image: AP) 3/10 It was a double whammy for the home side inside the first 10 overs as Kuldeep Yadav got Alex Carey caught at first slip by Rohit Sharma. Carey made 24 and Australia were 41/2 at loss of Carey's wicket. (Image: AP) 4/10 Oz fought back after two early blows as Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh constructed a 92-run partnership. During the course of the partnership Khawaja completed his fifty in the 26th over coming off 70 deliveries. (Image: AP) 5/10 Ravindra Jadeja finally got India back in the match as he trapped the dangerous looking Khawaja in front of the wickets. The Aussie southpaw departed after making 58 from 81 balls. Australia were 133/3 when Khawaja left the scene. (Image: AP) 6/10 Shaun Marsh then tagged along with Peter Handscomb as they built a 53-run partnership off 55 balls. Marsh also brought up his 13th ODI fifty in the 36th over with a boundary off Khaleel Ahmed. Kuldeep Yadav then returned to the attack and scalped Marsh soon after as the Aussie holed out to Shami who took a good diving catch at long-on. (Image: AP) 7/10 Handscomb played a much needed knock to help Australia find their way back into the game. He completed his run-a-ball fifty in the 44th over with a six off Kuldeep Yadav. Handscomb was finally dismissed in the 48th over when he found Dhawan at sweeper cover off Bhuvneshwar’s bowling. Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell then accelerated late in the innings as they added 34 runs off just 16 balls to take Australia to 288/5 after 50 overs. (Image: AP) 8/10 Chasing 289, India were off to a horrible start as they lost three wickets inside the first four overs of their innings. First debutant Behrendorff trapped Shikhar Dhawan in front of the wickets in the very first over. It was followed by a superb double-wicket maiden by Jhye Richardson in which the bowler picked the wickets of Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu. India were tottering at 4/3 at the end of the fourth over. (Image: AP) 9/10 MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma then dug in and dragged India back in the game with a 137-run partnership. Both players got off to a slow start before picking up the pace. Rohit brought up his half-century in the 24th over with a boundary off Glenn Maxwell. Dhoni followed suit completing his fifty in the 32nd over with a boundary off Marcus Stoinis. (Image: AP) 10/10 Australia finally got the breakthrough in controversial fashion via debutant Behrendorff in the 33rd over. Dhoni was given out LBW but replays showed the ball pitched well outside the leg-stump. Rayudu had used up India’s review when he was dismissed and this left a disgruntled Dhoni with no option but to make the walk back to the dressing room. (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 12, 2019 02:30 pm