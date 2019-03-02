In Pics | IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Excellent bowling display restricts Australia to 236/7

Catch all the top moments from the first ODI between India and Australia played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The five-match ODI series started with the first ODI at Hyderabad. Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. The Aussies gave a maiden cap to all-rounder Ashton Turner, while India included Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who was being rested. (Image: AP) 2/7 Finch's sorry run with the bat continued as he was dismissed on a duck in just the second over of the match by Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: AP) 3/7 After the early jolt Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis combined to steady the Australian innings. The two batsmen put together 87 runs before Stoinis was caught by Virat Kohli off a Kedar Jadhav delivery in the 21st over. Stoinis retured after making 37 as Australia were 87/2. (Image: AP) 4/7 There was double delight in store for India as they were soon able to remove Khawaja in the 24th over. The Australian opener danced down the track to lift a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav but was brilliantly caught by a diving Vijay Shankar at mid-wicket. Australia were 97/3 on the fall of Khawaja's wicket. (Image: AP) 5/7 Yadav soon picked his second wicket as he got Handscomb stumped in the 30th over. Handscomb only made 19 as Australia were reduced to 133/4. (Image: AP) 6/7 Debutant Turner along with in-form Glenn Maxwell put up a 36-run stand before Shami got both the batsmen clean-bowled. The Indian pacer first castled Turner for 21 in the 38th over and then sent Maxwell's stump cartwheeling in the 40th over. Maxwell made 40 off 51 balls as Australian score read 173/6. (Image: AP) 7/7 Nathan Coulter-Nile and Alex Carey stitched together a 62-run partnership to help Australia recover after that Shami double-strike. Their partnership ended in the penultimate ball of the innings as Bumrah got Coulter-Nile caught by Kohli. Carey finished unbeaten on 36 as Australia could only manage 236/7 after 50 overs. (Image: AP) First Published on Mar 2, 2019 05:27 pm