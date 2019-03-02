In Pics | IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Dhoni and Jadhav notch fifties as India steer to a win

Catch all the top moments from the first ODI between India and Australia played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/14 The five-match ODI series started with the first ODI at Hyderabad. Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat first. The Aussies gave a maiden cap to all-rounder Ashton Turner, while India included Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who was being rested. (Image: AP) 2/14 Finch's sorry run with the bat continued as he was dismissed on a duck in just the second over of the match by Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: AP) 3/14 After the early jolt Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis combined to steady the Australian innings. The two batsmen put together 87 runs before Stoinis was caught by Virat Kohli off a Kedar Jadhav delivery in the 21st over. Stoinis retured after making 37 as Australia were 87/2. (Image: AP) 4/14 There was double delight in store for India as they were soon able to remove Khawaja in the 24th over. The Australian opener danced down the track to lift a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav but was brilliantly caught by a diving Vijay Shankar at mid-wicket. Australia were 97/3 on the fall of Khawaja's wicket. (Image: AP) 5/14 Yadav soon picked his second wicket as he got Handscomb stumped in the 30th over. Handscomb only made 19 as Australia were reduced to 133/4. (Image: AP) 6/14 Debutant Turner along with in-form Glenn Maxwell put up a 36-run stand before Shami got both the batsmen clean-bowled. The Indian pacer first castled Turner for 21 in the 38th over and then sent Maxwell's stump cartwheeling in the 40th over. Maxwell made 40 off 51 balls as Australian score read 173/6. (Image: AP) 7/14 Nathan Coulter-Nile and Alex Carey stitched together a 62-run partnership to help Australia recover after that Shami double-strike. Their partnership ended in the penultimate ball of the innings as Bumrah got Coulter-Nile caught by Kohli. Carey finished unbeaten on 36 as Australia could only manage 236/7 after 50 overs. (Image: AP) 8/14 Chasing a modest total India were off to a bad start as opener Shikhar Dhawan got out on a golden duck in the second over of India's innings. got sucked into driving a ball from Nathan Coulter-Nile only to give a straight forward catch to Maxwell at point. (Image: AP) 9/14 After the early jolt Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli combined well to engineer a 76-run stand. (Image: AP) 10/14 Kohli looked good in his innings of 44 off 45 balls hitting six boundaries and a six but was trapped LBW by Australian leggie Adam Zampa. India were 80/2 when Kohli walked back. (Image: AP) 11/14 Sharma was dismissed by Coulter-Nile in the 20th over as he tried to play a shot to the on side but only to get a leading edge and Finch standing at mid-off completed an easy catch. The Indian opener made 37 off 66 balls. (Image: AP) 12/14 Australia looked in command when they soon dismissed Ambati Rayudu in the 23rd over. Rayudu got a faint edge off a Zampa delivery and wicket keeper Alex Carey took the catch. India were 99/4 still 137 runs adrift of the target when Rayudu walked back. (Image: AP) 13/14 Rayudu proved to be the last casualty for India as MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav batted well to stitch together a mammoth partnership to steer the Indian chase. During the course of the partnership the two batsmen completed their respective fifties. While Jadhav completed his fifty in the 43rd over, Dhoni reached his half-century in the 48th over. (Image: AP) 14/14 Dhoni hit two boundaries off the first two balls of the penultimate over to help India win. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 59 while Jadhav-who was later adjudged Player of the match-was not on 81. (Image: AP) First Published on Mar 2, 2019 10:10 am