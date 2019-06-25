England vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019: Finch, Behrendorff star as Oz thump England by 64 runs

English singer Ed Sheeran along with former British PM David Cameron, English Test cricketer Stuart Broad and England's national football team coach Gareth Southgate were at the Lord's to back Eoin Morgan and co. as England took on Australia for match 38 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. England won the toss and opted to field. Australia made two changes in their playing eleven, bring in Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa. England did not make any changes to the team that lost to Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)