England vs Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019: Finch, Behrendorff star as Oz thump England by 64 runs

Catch all the top moments from match 32 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Australia at the Lord's Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/17 English singer Ed Sheeran along with former British PM David Cameron, English Test cricketer Stuart Broad and England's national football team coach Gareth Southgate were at the Lord's to back Eoin Morgan and co. as England took on Australia for match 38 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. England won the toss and opted to field. Australia made two changes in their playing eleven, bring in Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa. England did not make any changes to the team that lost to Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters) 2/17 Aaron Finch and David Warner gave Australia a flying start as the two put up a 123-run opening partnership. During the course of the partnership, Warner notched up a fifty. (Image: Reuters) 3/17 England got the first breakthrough when Moeen Ali got Warner caught by Joe Root in the 23rd over. Warner made a steady 53 off 61 as Australia were 123/1. (Image: Reuters) 4/17 Batting at No.3 Usman Khawaja scored 23 off 29 before Ben Stokes clean-bowled the left-hander in the 33rd over. (Image: Reuters) 5/17 Finch continued his fine run with the bat and notched up his second hundred of Cricket World Cup 2019 on the second ball of the 35th over. The Australian skipper though was out very next ball as he wet to pull Jofra Archer but was caught by Chris Woakes at fine-leg. Australia were 185/3 when Finch departed. (Image: Reuters) 6/17 Glenn Maxwell looked dangerous as he hit a boundary and a six within seven balls but his stay in the middle was cut short as Mark Wood got him edge a delivery to Jos Buttler. Maxwell made 12 off 8. (Image: Reuters) 7/17 England fourth their way into the match as a mix-up between Macus Stoinis and Steve Smith got the latter run-out in the 42nd over. Stoinis made 8 off 15 as Australia were struggling at 228/5. (Image: Reuters) 8/17 As wickets kept tumbling from one end, Steve Smith held fort from the other and played a steady knock of 38 off 34. Smith was dismissed by Chris Woakes in the 46th over. Australia were 250/6. (Image: AP) 9/17 Australian wicket keeper Alex Carey played a brisk innings of 38 off 27 and remained not as England restricted Australian on 285/7. (Image: AP) 10/17 England were off to a horrible start as Behrendorff castled James Vince on just the second delivery of the first over of England's innings. Vince was out on a duck. (Image: Reuters) 11/17 There was more agony in store for the home side as Mitchell Starc trapped Joe Root LBW in the fourth over. Root made 8 off 9 as England were struggling at 15/2. (Image: Reuters) 12/17 England were left in a spot of bother as Starc soon got the prized scalp of Morgan in the sixth over. Morgan made 4 off 7 as England were struggling at 26/3. (Image: Reuters) 13/17 As batsmen kept departing from one end, Jonny Bairstow played a handy knock of 27 off 39 before he became Behrendorff 's second victim of the match. England were 53/4 when Bairstow departed the scene. (Image: Reuters) 14/17 After early blows Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler put together a 71-run stand to stabilize a faltering innings . Stokes completed his fifty in the 26th over. (Image: Reuters) 15/17 Buttler scored 25 off 27 balls before he whipped a ball from Stoinis to deep backward square where the back stuck in the outstreched hands of Khjawaja. Australia were 124/5 when Buttler made his way back to the pavilion. (Image: Reuters) 16/17 Stokes made 89 off 114 balls and was looking threatening to Australian prospects but a peach of a yorker from Starc in the 37th over castled Stokes. England were 177/6. (Image: Reuters) 17/17 Behrendorff then came back to bowl a brilliant spell in which he accounted for the wickets of Chirs Woakes (26 off 34), Moeen Ali (6 off 9) and Jofra Archer (1 off 4) to complete his first five-for. Behrendorff finished with the figures of 5/44. Starc then got Adil Rashid out in the 45th over as England were all-out on 221. Australia thus thumped England by 64 runs and qualify for the semi-finals. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 25, 2019 10:49 pm