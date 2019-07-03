In Pics | ENG vs NZ, Cricket World Cup 2019: England hammer New Zealand by 119 runs to qualify for the semi-finals

Catch all the top moments from match 41 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and New Zealand played at : Riverside Ground,Chester-le-Street Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/19 New Zealand faced hosts England in match 41 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. England skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first. New Zealand made two changes. Tim Southee came in for Lockie Ferguson, and Matt Henry replaced Ish Sodhi in the New Zealand playing XI, while England played an unchanged side. (Image: Reuters) 2/19 England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy gave their side a flying start yet again. The two batsmen put together a 123-run partnership during which Roy completed his second successive fifty. (Image: Reuters) 3/19 James Neesham gave New Zealand the first breakthrough in the match. The Blackcaps all-rounder got Roy caught by Mitchell Santner in the 19th over. Roy walked back after making 60 off 61 as England were 123/1. (Image: Reuters) 4/19 Bairstow completed his second successive hundred of this World Cup with a stylish boundary against Tim Southee in the 30th over. Bairstow departed soon after completing his ton as Matt Henry castled the English opener. England were 194/2 when Bairstow walked back. (Image: Reuters) 5/19 Joe Root made 24 off 25 before Trent Boult dismissed him in the 31st over. (Image: Reuters) 6/19 Boult soon got his second scalp of the day when he got big hitting batsman Jos Buttler caught by Kane Williamson in the 35th over. Buttler made 11 off 12 as England were 214/4. (Image: Reuters) 7/19 All-rounder Ben Stokes struggled to get runs as he scored 11 off 27 balls before Santner got him caught by Henry in the 42nd over. England were 248/5 at the fall of Stokes's wicket. (Image: Reuters) 8/19 Neesham got his second wicket in form of Chris Woakes in the 45th over. From 206/3 England had slipped to 259/6. (Image: Reuters) 9/19 As wickets kept tumbling from one end, Morgan held fort from the other end and hit 42 runs off 40 balls. The English skipper was the seventh wicket to fall when Henry got him caught by Santner in the 47th over. England were 272/7. (Image: Reuters) 10/19 Adil Rashid hit 16 off 12 and Liam Plunkett hit a brisk 15. Rashid was clean bowled by Southee in the 50th over as England finished with a total of 305/8. (Image: Reuters) 11/19 New Zealand started the chase on a wrong foot as Chris Woakes got Kiwi opener Henry Nicholls caught behind in just the first over the New Zealand chase. Nicholls was out on a golden duck. (Image: Reuters) 12/19 Jofra Archer followed Woakes and sent back Martin Guptill in the sixth over. Guptill made 8 off 16 as New Zealand were 14/2. (Image: Reuters) 13/19 New Zealand's sorry state in the chase continued when Kane Williamson was run-out by mark Wood in the 16th over. The Blackcaps were struggling at 61/3 as fall of Williamson's wicket. (Image: Reuters) 14/19 New Zealand were in more trouble when Ross Taylor too got run out. Taylor was dismissed in the 17th over with the Blackcaps reeling at 69/4. (Image: Reuters) 15/19 Neesham struck 19 off 27 and struck a 69-run partnership with Colin de Grandhomme. Mark Wood castled Neesham in the 26th over. (Image: Reuters) 16/19 Stokes was introduced into the attack in the 29th over. Stokes got a breakthrough in the same over as he got Colin de Grandhomme caught at square leg by Root. de Grandhomme made 3 off 13 as New Zealand were 128/6. (Image: Reuters) 17/19 Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner fought hard. Latham completed his half-century in the 37th over. Liam Plunkett sent back Latham in the 39th over. Latham made a fighting 57 off 65 as New Zealand sunk to 164/7. (Image: Reuters) 18/19 After Latham's wicket Wood trapped Santner LBW and then castled Henry in quick succesion. (Image: Reuters) 19/19 Adil Rashid got Trent Boult stumped in the 46th over as England battered New Zealand by 119 runs and qualify for the semi-finals. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 3, 2019 10:58 pm