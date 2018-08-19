In pics! ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 1: Kohli and Rahane put India in command

Earlier in the day, England batsman Ollie Pope was caught on the cameras doing a ‘Dele Alli Change’. The Dele Alli Challenge is a celebration move, popularized by England footballer star Delle Alli. The move involves making an inverted ‘OK’ sign with your fingers and using it to cover one of the eye. The maneuver has caught the sports world and social media in frenzy. The young England cricketer used his spare time to try out the much talked celebration and be part of the ongoing sports trend. (Image - Reuters)