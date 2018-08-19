In pics! ENG vs IND 3rd Test, Day 1: Kohli and Rahane put India in command

Here are the top moments from Day 1 of the third Test match between England and India being played at Trent Bridge. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 On the morning of Day 1 of the third Test between England and India being played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England captain Joe Root won his third successive toss in as many matches. The tinge of grass on the pitch and slight overcast conditions made Root opt to bowl first. There was only one notable change in England playing XI, with all-rounder Ben Stokes being preferred over in form all-rounder Sam Curran. (Image - Reuters) 2/10 Indian team's think tank made as many as three changes in the playing XI. Attacking wicket-keeper batsman Rishab Pant debuted for India replacing out of form Dinesh Karthik. Opening Batsman Shikhar Dhawan-who did not feature in Lord's test-was reinstated in place of Murali Vijay. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah was declared fit on the eve of the Test and he superseded left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav. (Image - Reuters) 3/10 Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and K L Rahul got India to a decent start in the morning session. The duo constructed a 65-run partnership which was India’s first 50-run opening stand of the series. Dhawan was the first wicket to fall in the day, when he edged a Chris Woakes ball which was caught by Jos Buttler standing at the second slip. Woakes soon removed Rahul too, when he pinned the batsman in front of the wickets. (Image - Reuters) 4/10 Earlier in the day, England batsman Ollie Pope was caught on the cameras doing a ‘Dele Alli Change’. The Dele Alli Challenge is a celebration move, popularized by England footballer star Delle Alli. The move involves making an inverted ‘OK’ sign with your fingers and using it to cover one of the eye. The maneuver has caught the sports world and social media in frenzy. The young England cricketer used his spare time to try out the much talked celebration and be part of the ongoing sports trend. (Image - Reuters) 5/10 Chris Woakes dealt India another blow just before lunch when he scalped Pujara to finish with three wickets in the first session. He sent down a short ball luring Pujara into a pull shot. The Indian batsman could only find Rashid at deep backward square who took the catch calmly. (Image - Reuters) 6/10 Kohli and Rahane steadied the Indian innings after Lunch. The duo batted all through the second session stitching together 107 runs to take India to 189/3 at Tea. Both batsmen also picked up half-centuries during the session. (Image - AP) 7/10 Stuart Broad finally broke the Rahane-Kohli stand after Tea as he picked up the wicket of Rahane. The batsman got a fat outside edge and the ball flew to Alastair Cook at first slip. Cook completed a superb reflex catch to send Rahane back to the pavilion. Rahane was out on 81 and his partnership with Kohli ended at 159 runs. (Image - Reuters) 8/10 Adil Rashid then got the all important wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli who was looking good for yet another century attempted a cover drive off Rashid's delivery only to edge the ball to Ben Stokes at first slip. Kohli was dismissed on 97. (Image - AP) 9/10 Wicket keeper batsman Rishab Pant, playing his first Test, opened his account in Test cricket in style as he played a Six off only the second delivery he faced. Pant stitched together a 28-run partnership with all rounder Hardik Pandya to stretch India's total beyond 300. (Image - AP) 10/10 England ended the first day on happy note as James Anderson got the wicket of Hardik Pandya on the last ball of the day. The Indian all-rounder edged an out-swinging delivery of Anderson to give Jos Buttler standing at slip an easy catch. Anderson's wicket of Pandya was his 100th Test wicket against India. (Image - Reuters) First Published on Aug 19, 2018 12:17 pm