ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3: Woakes' century puts England in pole position

Catch all the top moments from Day 3 of the second Test match between England and India being played at Lord's, London. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings gave England a stable start adding 28 runs for the first wicket before Shami struck in the eight over of the day. He sent in a fuller length delivery that angled into Jennings catching him plumb on the pads. Jennings went for the review but there was nothing there to save him. (Image – Reuters) 2/9 Alastair Cook was quick to follow his fellow opener to the dressing room as Ishant Sharma dismissed him in the very next over. Sharma sent in a perfect delivery in the channel that swung into the left hander taking an edge on the way back to the keeper. (Image – Reuters) 3/9 Debutant Ollie Pope and Joe Root held fort for the next 13 overs adding 32 runs, before Pandya struck. He got the ball to skid off the surface and catch Pope on the pads. The youngster went for the review but it only resulted in England losing their only remaining review as he made his way back to the pavilion. (Image – Reuters) 4/9 Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he struck a double-blow dismissing both Root and later Buttler just before lunch. Buttler and Bairstow had stitched together a promising 42-run partnership and were looking dangerous, but Shami caught Buttler lbw in the 32nd over. (Image – Reuters) 5/9 After Buttler’s dismissal, Bairstow continued at the crease building a fruitful partnership with Chris Woakes. Bairstow went past the fifty run mark in the 46th over, his half century coming from just 76 balls. (Image – Reuters) 6/9 Chris Woakes provided great support for Bairstow from the other end. He got past the fifty run mark after facing 71 balls in the 54th over. (Image – Reuters) 7/9 Woakes carried on his brilliant batting and marked his return to the England Test squad by completing his maiden Test century. His hundred came off just 129 deliveries as he joins an elite group of cricketers who have their names engraved on both the batting and bowling honours boards at the Lord’s. (Image-Reuters) 8/9 Hardik Pandya finally got the breakthrough for India when he dismissed Jonny Bairstow in the 75th over. Bairstow was looking well set batting on 93 when Pandya lured him into the drive, the ball took an outside edge and Karthik dived brilliantly to his right to take an excellent catch. The wicket also ended the 189-run partnership between the two batsmen. (Image – Reuters) 9/9 Sam Curran then joined Woakes in the middle and they quickly added 30 runs in the next six overs before play was abandoned due to bad light. The excellent batting display from both Woakes and Bairstow put England in an excellent position to come away with a victory here as they ended day 3 with a 250-run lead. (Image-Reuters) First Published on Aug 12, 2018 09:11 am