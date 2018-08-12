ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Day 3: Woakes' century puts England in pole position

Hardik Pandya finally got the breakthrough for India when he dismissed Jonny Bairstow in the 75th over. Bairstow was looking well set batting on 93 when Pandya lured him into the drive, the ball took an outside edge and Karthik dived brilliantly to his right to take an excellent catch. The wicket also ended the 189-run partnership between the two batsmen. (Image – Reuters)