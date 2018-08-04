In pics | ENG vs IND 1st Test, Day 3: Curran, Kohli keep their teams in the game

Here's a look at some of the key moments of Day 3 of what is turning out to be a really exciting Test match Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Ashwin gave India a bright start as he scalped Keaton Jennings early, getting the opener to edge one to KL Rahul at second slip. Ashwin also got Root when the England skipper tried to play a leg glance but ended up finding Rahul at leg slip. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 After the fall of Root’s wicket, Malan and Bairstow combined well in the middle to put on 31 runs for the fourth wicket. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Ishant Sharma then got into the thick of the action when he sent Malan back in the 27th over. The delivery started on the middle stump and moved away from the left hander. Malan looked to defend it but an outside edge found Rahane at gully. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 A fan dressed as North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, armed with an inflatable rocket, entered the stands to loud cheers from fans all around the ground. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Ishant Sharma swung the match firmly in India’s favour by picking up 3 wickets in an over. He first got Bairstow and Stokes out, both batsmen getting caught at slips. When he came back to finish the over after Lunch, he managed to get Buttler to edge one through to the keeper. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Sam Curran was the unlikely hero for England. He stitched a vital 48-run partnership with Adil Rashid, playing a brilliant counter-attacking innings. He scored his first Test fifty and finished with 63 from 65 balls. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Ishant Sharma bowled a fiery spell to complete his 5-wicket haul, which was his 8th in Test matches. He took the wickets of Malan, Bairstow, Stokes, Buttler and Broad. (Image:Reuters) 8/10 With India chasing just 194 , Stuart Broad gave England the perfect start. He sent Indian openers Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan back to pavilion cheaply. (Image:Reuters) 9/10 Stokes dismissed Rahul with a virtually unplayable delivery before Curran sent back Rahane and Anderson accounted for Ashwin, with all three batsmen getting caught behind. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 India ended the day at 110/5 with Kohli and Karthik at the crease. They need 84 runs to win with 5 wickets in hand. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Aug 4, 2018 11:55 am