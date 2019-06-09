In Pics | ENG vs BAN WC 2019: Roy celebrates century by flooring umpire; Shakib's hundred & Archer, Stokes' 3-wicket hauls

Shakib’s dismissal opened the floodgates as Stokes picked up his second when he had Mosaddek Hossain caught out in the 44th over. Wood sent back Mahmudullah in the next over and Stokes returned in the 46th to castle Mohammad Saifuddin. Archer then picked up the final 2 wickets in the 49th over as England bowled out Bangladesh for just 280 securing a 106-run victory. Jason Roy was declared the Man of the Match for his 153 off 121 balls. (Image: Reuters)