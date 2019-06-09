In Pics | ENG vs BAN WC 2019: Roy celebrates century by flooring umpire; Shakib's hundred & Archer, Stokes' 3-wicket hauls

Catch all the top moments from match 12 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between England and Bangladesh being played at Sophia Gardens,Cardiff Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 England faced Bangladesh at Sophia Garden for match 12 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh went into the match with an unchanged team while England played Liam Plunkett in place of Moeen Ali, whose wife is close to giving birth to their second child. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were off to a brisk start as the two batsmen slammed 67 runs in opening 10 overs. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 Bairstow completed his fifty in the 19th over as the two England openers continued to punish the helpless Bangladeshi bowlers. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 A splendid catch by Mehidy Hasan off the bowling of Mortaza helped Bangaldesh get rid of Bairstow in the 20th over. Bairstow scored a solid 51 off 50 as England were 128/1. (Image: Reuters) 5/13 Roy continued to hit the Bangladesh bowlers to all parts of the ground and completed his 9th ODI hundred in the 27th over. England No.3 Joe Root could not contribute much with the bat and was clean bowled by Mohammad Saifuddin in the 32nd over. England were 205/2 when Root returned back to the dressing room. (Image: Reuters) 6/13 There was a moment of amusement for everyone present on the field as Roy collided with umpire Joel Wilson while completing his century. The collision knocked the umpire flat on the ground. (Image: Reuters) 7/13 Roy hit Hasan for three consecutive sixes in the 35th over before he holed a catch to Mortaza. Roy walked by after playing a monumental innings of 153 off 121 balls. England were 235/3 when Roy walked back. (Image: Reuters) 8/13 Jos Buttler continued Roy's good work and played yet another blistering innings to complete a quickfire fifty off just 33 balls in the 43rd over. The English wicket-keeper was dismissed by Mohammad Saifuddin in the 46th over. Buttler made 64 off 44 balls. (Image: Reuters) 9/13 English skipper Eoin Morgan played a handy innings of 35 off 33 balls before he was dismissed by Hasan in the 47th over. Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett provided a late burst adding 45 runs off the final 16 deliveries as England finished with their highest World Cup total of 386/6. (Image: Reuters) 10/13 Jofra Archer provided the early breakthrough when he castled opener Soumya Sarkar in just the 4th over. Tamim Iqbal then stitched together a steady 55-run partnership with Shakib Al Hasan. The partnership was broken by Mark Wood who got Tamim caught out in the 12th over. Bangladesh were struggling at 63/2 when Tamim walked back. (Image: Reuters) 11/13 Mushfiqur Rahim then struck a 106-run partnership along with Shakib as the two batsmen rebuilt the Bangladeshi innings after the early blows. Mushfiqur played a steady knock of 44 from 50 balls before he was caught by Roy of a Liam Plunkett delivery in the 29th over. Adil Rashid then got Mohammad Mithun caught behind on a duck in the next over to reduce Bangladesh to 170/4.(Image: Reuters) 12/13 Shakib continued his good run of form with the bat and completed his century in the 33rd over to keep the hopes of his side alive in the contest. He finished with 121 off 119 before Ben Stokes castled him in the 40th over. Bangladesh were 219/5 when Shakib walked back. (Image: Reuters) 13/13 Shakib’s dismissal opened the floodgates as Stokes picked up his second when he had Mosaddek Hossain caught out in the 44th over. Wood sent back Mahmudullah in the next over and Stokes returned in the 46th to castle Mohammad Saifuddin. Archer then picked up the final 2 wickets in the 49th over as England bowled out Bangladesh for just 280 securing a 106-run victory. Jason Roy was declared the Man of the Match for his 153 off 121 balls. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 9, 2019 12:10 am