you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 12:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | DC vs SRH IPL 2019: Nabi, Bairstow help Sunrisers conquer Capitals

Catch all the top moments from match 16 of IPL 2019 between the Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Delhi Capitals (DC) hosted the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for match 16 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Toss and opted to bowl. SRH came into this match unchanged while Delhi made three changes with Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rahul Tewatia coming into the team. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Delhi Capitals (DC) hosted the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium for match 16 of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Toss and opted to bowl. SRH came into this match unchanged while Delhi made three changes with Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rahul Tewatia coming into the team. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Delhi’s innings got off to an inauspicious start as Bhuvneshwar castled Prithvi Shaw in just the 3rd over of the match. Shaw returned after scoring just 11 as Delhi were reduced to 14/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Delhi’s innings got off to an inauspicious start as Bhuvneshwar castled Prithvi Shaw in just the 3rd over of the match. Shaw returned after scoring just 11 as Delhi were reduced to 14/1. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Things got worse for Delhi as Mohammed Nabi got Shikhar Dhawan caught out at short fine leg in the 6th over. Dhawan returned after making just 12 off 14 balls. Rishabh Pant then decided to take on the spinner but paid the price getting caught out in the 10th over. Pant returned with just 5 runs to his name as Delhi were reduced to 52/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Things got worse for Delhi as Mohammed Nabi got Shikhar Dhawan caught out at short fine leg in the 6th over. Dhawan returned after making just 12 off 14 balls. Rishabh Pant then decided to take on the spinner but paid the price getting caught out in the 10th over. Pant returned with just 5 runs to his name as Delhi were reduced to 52/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
On a pitch which made it difficult for batsmen, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer put up some resistance but he kept losing partners at the other end. Sandeep Sharma got rid of Rahul Tewatia in the 11th over and Siddarth Kaul sent back Colin Ingram in the 14th over. Both batsmen returned after making just 5 runs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
On a pitch which made it difficult for batsmen, Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer put up some resistance but he kept losing partners at the other end. Sandeep Sharma got rid of Rahul Tewatia in the 11th over and Siddarth Kaul sent back Colin Ingram in the 14th over. Both batsmen returned after making just 5 runs each. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rashid Khan ended Iyer’s stay at the crease as he fooled him with a googly which went on to hit the off-stump. Iyer returned after making a fighting 43 off 41 balls. Delhi were reduced to just 93/6 at the fall of Iyer’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Rashid Khan ended Iyer’s stay at the crease as he fooled him with a googly which went on to hit the off-stump. Iyer returned after making a fighting 43 off 41 balls. Delhi were reduced to just 93/6 at the fall of Iyer’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Bhuvneshwar and Kaul got rid of Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada respectively in the final two overs. However, Axar Patel provided a late burst finishing unbeaten with 23 off 13 balls to take Delhi to 129/8 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Bhuvneshwar and Kaul got rid of Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada respectively in the final two overs. However, Axar Patel provided a late burst finishing unbeaten with 23 off 13 balls to take Delhi to 129/8 after 20 overs. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The Sunrisers run-chase got off to a flier as Jonny Bairstow looked like he was batting on a completely different surface. The Englishman scored 48 off 28 balls stitching together a 64-run partnership for the first wicket with David Warner. Bairstow was finally dismissed LBW by Rahul Tewatia in the 7th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The Sunrisers' run-chase got off to a flier as Jonny Bairstow looked like he was batting on a completely different surface. The Englishman scored 48 off 28 balls stitching together a 64-run partnership for the first wicket with David Warner. Bairstow was finally dismissed LBW by Rahul Tewatia in the 7th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The IPL’s Orange Cap holder David Warner struggled to get going and was dismissed on just 10 off 18 balls in the 8th over by Rabada. Sunrisers were reduced to 68/2 at the fall of Warner’s wickets. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
The IPL’s Orange Cap holder David Warner struggled to get going and was dismissed on just 10 off 18 balls in the 8th over by Rabada. Sunrisers were reduced to 68/2 at the fall of Warner’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar added 27 runs for the second wicket but were both dismissed in quick succession. Ishant Sharma got rid of Pandey in the 13th over while Axar sent back Shankar in the 15th over to reduce Sunrisers to 101/4 still 29 runs away from victory. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar added 27 runs for the third wicket but were both dismissed in quick succession. Ishant Sharma got rid of Pandey in the 13th over while Axar sent back Shankar in the 15th over to reduce Sunrisers to 101/4 still 29 runs away from victory. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Sandeep Lamichhane got rid of Deepak Hooda caught out by Rabada off the final delivery in the 16th over to give Delhi some hope of making an unlikely comeback. Hooda returned after making just 10 runs with SRH still needing 19 runs from the final 24 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Sandeep Lamichhane got Deepak Hooda caught out by Rabada off the final delivery in the 16th over to give Delhi some hope of making an unlikely comeback. Hooda returned after making just 10 runs with SRH still needing 19 runs from the final 24 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mohammed Nabi then took charge of proceedings and scored an unbeaten 17 off 9 balls sealing victory with a six off Rabada in the 19th over. Sunrisers won by 5 wickets with 9 balls remaining. The win took Sunrisers to the top of the points table with six points from their first four games while leaving Delhi in fifth position. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Mohammed Nabi then took charge of proceedings and scored an unbeaten 17 off 9 balls sealing victory with a six off Rabada in the 19th over. Sunrisers won by 5 wickets with 9 balls remaining. The win took Sunrisers to the top of the points table with six points from their first four games while leaving Delhi in fifth position. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 12:30 am

tags #Delhi Capitals #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2019 #Slideshow #Sunrisers Hyderabad

