In pics | DC vs SRH IPL 2019: Nabi, Bairstow help Sunrisers conquer Capitals

Things got worse for Delhi as Mohammed Nabi got Shikhar Dhawan caught out at short fine leg in the 6th over. Dhawan returned after making just 12 off 14 balls. Rishabh Pant then decided to take on the spinner but paid the price getting caught out in the 10th over. Pant returned with just 5 runs to his name as Delhi were reduced to 52/3. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)