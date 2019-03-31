In Pics| DC vs KKR: Rabada, Shaw shine as Delhi outclass Kolkata in Super Over

Things went from bad to worse for Kolkata as they lost the next three wickets within the span of just 8 deliveries. Uthappa was the first to depart as he was trapped plumb by Harshal Patel at the end of the 6th over. Lynn was then caught behind by an acrobatic Rishabh Pant off Rabada’s bowling and Nitish Rana became Harshal’s second victim when he was caught out at the start of the 8th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)