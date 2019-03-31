In Pics| DC vs KKR: Rabada, Shaw shine as Delhi outclass Kolkata in Super Over

Catch all the top moments from match 10 of IPL 2019 played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Kolkata Knight Riders travelled to Delhi to take on the Delhi Capitals in match 10 of the 2019 IPL. Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl. KKR made just one change to their squad with Nikhil Naik coming in for the injured Sunil Narine. DC made four changes with Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris and Sandeep Lamichhane all coming into the side. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 2/11 KKR got off to a horrid start as Naik who took 16 balls to get to his 7 runs was trapped plumb in front of the wickets by 18-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane. Naik went for the review which resulted in KKR losing both the wicket and their review. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 3/11 Things went from bad to worse for Kolkata as they lost the next three wickets within the span of just 8 deliveries. Uthappa was the first to depart as he was trapped plumb by Harshal Patel at the end of the 6th over. Lynn was then caught behind by an acrobatic Rishabh Pant off Rabada’s bowling and Nitish Rana became Harshal’s second victim when he was caught out at the start of the 8th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 4/11 Shubhman Gill was then run out after making just 4 in the 10th over. KKR finished the first 10 overs with just 64/5 on the board. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 5/11 Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik then stitched together a brilliant 95-run partnership of just 53 balls to bring Kolkata back into the game. Russell who was hit on the shoulder by a Harshal Patel beamer in the 14th over brought up his fifty off 23 balls and finished with 62 off 28 balls when he was finally dismissed by Chris Morris in the 18th over. KKR were at 156/6 at the fall of Russell’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 6/11 Karthik was the next to depart right after bringing up his 50 off 35 balls in the penultimate over. Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav combined to add 15 off the final 8 balls helping Kolkata finish with 185/8 on the board. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 7/11 KKR got the first breakthrough when Piyush Chawla dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in just the 3rd over. Dhawan was looking to attack as he scored 16 off 8 before holing out to Andre Russell at mid-off when going for yet another boundary. DD were down to 27/1 at the fall of Dhawan’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 8/11 Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw then stitched together a brilliant 89-run partnership off just 56 balls to steady the run-chase. Shaw brought up his fifty off 30 balls in the 11th over. The partnership ended in the next over when Gill who dropped Iyer just two balls earlier held his nerve to take a good catch right at the boundary line. Iyer departed after making 43 off 32 with DC at 116/2. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 9/11 Rishabh Pant then managed just 11 off 15 balls before getting caught out while going for a slog sweep against Kuldeep Yadav. Prithvi Shaw who was batting brilliantly reached 99 in the 19th over but with just 12 required off 10, he went for a pull shot only to get a top-edge for Karthik to take an easy catch. Shaw missed out on becoming the youngest centurion in IPL history as he walked back with Delhi placed at 174/4. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 10/11 With 6 runs required off the final over Kuldeep Yadav did brilliantly to push the game into a Super Over. He got Vihari caught out off the penultimate delivery of the match and with 2 required off the final ball, Ingram could manage just a single before getting run out. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) 11/11 Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant walked out for the Super Over. Prasidh Krishna did well to give away only 10 runs while also getting Shreyas Iyer caught out. With just 11 required for victory Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik were up against the formidable Kagiso Rabada. Rabada let his class show as he nailed the yorkers and castled Russell off the 3rd delivery. KKR could only manage 7 runs as Delhi handed them their first defeat of the season. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com) First Published on Mar 31, 2019 01:10 am