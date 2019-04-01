App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 12:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | CSK vs RR IPL 2019: Chennai remain unconquered thanks to Dhoni's unbeaten fifty

Catch all the top moments from match 12 of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals played at MA Chidambaram Stadium,Chennai

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
1/14

A large number of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans showed up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for match 12 of IPL 2019. The home side faced Rajasthan Royals in a high profile clash. RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
2/14

On a slow track RR drew the first blood as they dismissed CSK openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson inside first four overs. Rayudu made 1 while Watson scored 13. Kedar Jadhav too could not add much to the total and was dismissed in the 5th over on a score of 8. CSK's score read 27/3 when Jadhav made his way back to the dugout. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
3/14

With openers dismissed early, MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were pressed into action early. The two put a 61-run stand as CSK recovered from an early slump.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
4/14

Suresh Raina departed on a score of 36 off 32 balls in the 14th over. The Southpaw was clean bowled by RR's pacer Jaydev Unadkat.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
5/14

Dhoni fought hard from the other end and completed his 21st IPL fifty in the 19th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
6/14

All-rounder Dwayne Bravo played a smart cameo of 27 runs and was caught by Dhawal Kulkarni off a Jofra Archer delivery in the 19th over.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
7/14

Dhoni's unbeaten 75 off 46 balls revived CSK's innings as the team finished on a competitive 175/5 in 20 overs.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
8/14

CSK started its defence in style as they sent back Rahane on a duck in just the first over of RR's innings. RR's hero of its last match Sanju Samon soon followed Rahane as RR were reeling at 15/3.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
9/14

Steve Smith in association with Rahul Tripathi stabilized the RR chase in the middle overs with a  61-run stand.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
10/14

Imran Tahir burst into his trademark celebration as Tripathi played a ball straight back to him on the last delivery of the 10th over. Tripathi walked back after scoring 39 off 24 balls. RR were struggling at 75/4.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
11/14

It was double delight for Tahir as he soon picked the wicket of Smith. The Australian was caught by substitute fielder Dhruv Shorey at long-off boundary. The 40-year-old spinner finished with figures of 2/23 in his 4 overs.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
12/14

Thakur returned to bowl the 17th over and accounted for the wicket of Krishnappa Gowtham. The RR all-rounder departed after making just 9 off 8 balls as he was caught by Raina at cover.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
13/14

Ben Stokes hit 46 off 26 balls and stretched the match all the way down to the last over. He was helped by Archer's 24 off 11 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
14/14

With 12 runs needed of final 6 balls and well set Stokes on strike Dhoni gave the responsibility to bowl the last over to Bravo. Bravo struck on the very first ball dismissing Stokes. The bowler took one more wicket off the fifth ball sending back Shreyas Gopal. In the end Royals fell short of Superkings's total by 8 runs.  (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 12:39 am

tags #Chennai Super Kings #IPL #IPL 2019 #Rajasthan Royals #Slideshow

