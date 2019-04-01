In Pics | CSK vs RR IPL 2019: Chennai remain unconquered thanks to Dhoni's unbeaten fifty

On a slow track RR drew the first blood as they dismissed CSK openers Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson inside first four overs. Rayudu made 1 while Watson scored 13. Kedar Jadhav too could not add much to the total and was dismissed in the 5th over on a score of 8. CSK's score read 27/3 when Jadhav made his way back to the dugout. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)