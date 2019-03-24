App
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2019 12:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | CSK vs RCB: Chennai maul Bangalore by 7 wickets in the season opener

Catch all the top moments from Match 1 of IPL 2019 played between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

The curtain raiser of IPL 2019 saw MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings welcome Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Banglore on their home turf of M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Much to the delight of the home crowd Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first. (Image: AP)
Kohli walked to open the batting for RCB along with Parthiv Patel as RCB looked to win its first match at Chepauk since May 2008. (Image: AP)
Harbhajan Singh got CSK to a superb start as he picked up the wickets of Virat Kohli and Moeen Ali inside first 6 overs. Kohli got out on 6 trying to play a big shot but managing to hole the ball straight down Ravindra Jadeja’s throat at mid-wicket. Ali played the ball straight back to Singh in the 6th over. RCB were 28/2 when Ali walked back. (Image: AP)
Things got worse as AB Devilliers got out to in the eight over trying to play a big shot to Harbhajan. The Indian off-spinner was later awarder Man of the Match award for his spell of 3/20. (Image: AP)
RCB debutant Shimron Hetmyer got caught in a horrible mix-up and was run-out on a duck. RCB were struggling at 39/4. (Image: AP)
Imran Tahir bowled a brilliant spell in the middle overs as he scalped the wickets of Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal. The South African leg sipper finished with the spell of 4-1-9-3. Wickets kept tumbling at regular interval for RCB and as Chahal walked back the team was struggling at 59/8. (Image: AP)
Ravindra Jadeja picked the 9th RCB wicket as he got Umesh Yadav bowled on 1 in the 17th over. (Image: AP)
CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo only came to bowl in the 18th over and picked the wicket of his very first delivery as Patel played the ball straight to Jadeja standing at backward square leg. RCB were thus all-out on just 70 runs with Patel scoring 26 runs being the innings’ top scorer. (Image: AP)
Chennai’s run-chase got off to an inauspicious start as they lose Shane Watson for a duck in just the 3rd over. Watson went looking for a big shot off Yuzvendra Chahal but missed the ball completely as it crashed into the stumps. (Image: AP)
Suresh Raina became the first batsman to go past 5000 runs in the IPL as he shared a 32-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu to steady the innings. He was dismissed in the 10th over when he sent a Moeen Ali delivery straight towards Shivam Dube at long-on. CSK were reduced to 40/2 at the fall of Raina’s wicket. (Image: AP)
Ambati Rayudu looked set to take CSK home but he chopped a Mohammed Siraj delivery back onto his stumps in the 15th over. Jadeja and Kedar Jadhav then stitched an unbeaten 12-run partnership to secure victory with 14 balls to spare. (Image: AP)
First Published on Mar 24, 2019 12:02 am

