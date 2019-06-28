App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Cricket World Cup 2019: du Plessis, Amla fifties guide Proteas to a consolation win

Catch all the top moments from match 35 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between South Africa and Sri Lanka played at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sri Lanka took on South Africa in match 35 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka. South Africa made two changes, with Dwaine Pretorius coming in for Lungi Ngidi, and J P Duminy playing in place of David Miller, who has injured his groin. Sri Lanka made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Suranga Lakmal in place of Nuwan Pradeep. (Image: Reuters)
Kagiso Rabada gave the Proteas a flying start as he got Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne caught by Quinton de Kock off the very first ball of the match. (Image: Reuters)
Kagiso Rabada gave the Proteas a flying start as he got Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne caught by Quinton de Kock off the very first ball of the match. (Image: Reuters)
Pretorius then dented the Sri Lankan middle-order as he accounted for the wickets of (Avishka Fernando (30 off 29), Kusal Perera (30 off 34) and Kusal Mendis (23 off 51). Sri Lanka were struggling at 111/5. (Image: Reuters)
Pretorius then dented the Sri Lankan middle-order as he accounted for the wickets of (Avishka Fernando (30 off 29), Kusal Perera (30 off 34) and Kusal Mendis (23 off 51). Sri Lanka were struggling at 111/5. (Image: Reuters)
On a slow track, Sri Lankan batsmen found difficult to score runs. Chris Morris dented the Sri Lankan cause further as he castled Angelo Matthews (11 off 29) and Jeevan Mendis (18 off 46). Sri Lanaka were struggling at 163/7 when Mendis walked back to the pavilion. (Image: Reuters)
On a slow track, Sri Lankan batsmen found difficult to score runs. Chris Morris dented the Sri Lankan cause further as he castled Angelo Matthews (11 off 29) and Jeevan Mendis (18 off 46). Sri Lanaka were struggling at 163/7 when Mendis walked back to the pavilion. (Image: Reuters)
Thisara Perera gave his side some momentum lower down the order as he scored 21 off 25 balls before Andile Phehlukwayo dismissed him in the 46th over. (Image: Reuters)
Thisara Perera gave his side some momentum lower down the order as he scored 21 off 25 balls before Andile Phehlukwayo dismissed him in the 46th over. (Image: Reuters)
Rabada caught and bowled Isuru Udana (17 off 32 ) in the the 49th over before Morris cleaned up Lasith Malinga in the last over to restrict Sri Lanka to 203. (Image: AP)
Rabada caught and bowled Isuru Udana (17 off 32 ) in the the 49th over before Morris cleaned up Lasith Malinga in the last over to restrict Sri Lanka to 203. (Image: AP)
Quinton de Kock and Hasim Amla gave South Africa a fast start. But Malinga bowled a peach of a yorker to send back de Kock in the 5th over. de Kock made 15 off 16 as South Africa were 31/1. (Image: Reuters)
Quinton de Kock and Hasim Amla gave South Africa a fast start. But Malinga bowled a peach of a yorker to send back de Kock in the 5th over. de Kock made 15 off 16 as South Africa were 31/1. (Image: Reuters)
After the early loss, Amla along with Faf du Plessis stabilized the Proteas chase. Amla completed his half-century in the 20th over. (Image: Reuters)
After the early loss, Amla along with Faf du Plessis stabilized the Proteas chase. Amla completed his half-century in the 20th over. (Image: Reuters)
The 24th over bowled by Malinga was a maiden. With that maiden Malinga reached a personal milestone of bowling 100 maiden overs in ODI cricket. (Image: Reuters)
The 24th over bowled by Malinga was a maiden. With that maiden Malinga reached a personal milestone of bowling 100 maiden overs in ODI cricket. (Image: Reuters)
du Plessis completed his fifty in the 28th over. The du Plessis-Amla stand put South Africa in a position of command. (Image: Reuters)
du Plessis completed his fifty in the 28th over. The du Plessis-Amla stand put South Africa in a position of command. (Image: Reuters)
Amla remained unbeaten on 79 and du Plessis was not out on 92 as the 175-run partnership between the two batsmen guided South Africa to a comfortable 9-wicket win. (Image: Reuters)
Amla remained unbeaten on 79 and du Plessis was not out on 92 as the 175-run partnership between the two batsmen guided South Africa to a comfortable 9-wicket win. (Image: Reuters)
Amla remained unbeaten on 79 and du Plessis was not out on 92 as the 175-run partnership between the two batsmen guided South Africa to a comfortable 9-wicket win. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 10:16 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

