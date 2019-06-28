In Pics | Cricket World Cup 2019: du Plessis, Amla fifties guide Proteas to a consolation win

Sri Lanka took on South Africa in match 35 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka. South Africa made two changes, with Dwaine Pretorius coming in for Lungi Ngidi, and J P Duminy playing in place of David Miller, who has injured his groin. Sri Lanka made one change to their playing XI, bringing in Suranga Lakmal in place of Nuwan Pradeep. (Image: Reuters)