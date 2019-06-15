In Pics | AUS vs SL, Cricket World Cup 2019: Starc breaks Karunaratne, Perera 115-run opening stand

Catch all the top moments from match 20 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2018 between Sri Lanka and Australia played at Kennington Oval,London Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Sri Lanka met Australia for match 20 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Kennington Oval in London . Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to field. Sri Lanka made two changes, Pradeep Nuwan and Milinda Siriwardana come in the playing XI. For Australia all-rounder Nathan Coulter-Nile made way for Jason Behrendorff. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Australian opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch were off to a solid start as the two batsmen put up a partnership of 80 runs. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 There was slight injury scare for Sri Lanka early in the match as bowler Isuru Udana picked up a shoulder strain while stopping a boundary but thankfully the player was fit to continue and he took the field after receiving medical attention. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Warner was slow in his innings of 26 and was clean bowled by spinner Dhananjaya de Silva in the 17th over. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 There was double delight in store for de Silva as he soon sent back struggling Usman Khawaja in the 23rd over. Khawaja made 10 off 20 balls as Australia were 100/2. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Finch continued his good run of form with the bat and completed his century in the 33rd over with a stylish six against Milinda Siriwardana. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Steve Smith too batted well and completed his fifty in the 39th over with a single against Nuwan Pradeep. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Finch walked back to the dressing room after playing an explosive innings of 153 off 132 balls as he was caught by his counter part Karunaratne off the bowling of Udana in the 43rd over. Smith too departed soon as he was castled by Lasith Malinga in the very next over. Smith made 73 off 59 balls as Australia were 278/4. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Sri Lanka pulled things back a little with wickets towards the end but Glenn Maxwell's cameo of 46 from 25 balls helped Australia finish with a total of 334/7 in 50 overs. (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera got Sri Lanka off to a great start with a brilliant 115-run opening partnership off just 93 balls. Both batsmen brought up their half-centuries during the course of the partnership. (Image: AP) 11/11 Mitchell Starc finally got the breakthrough in the 16th over with a 145 kph yorker which swung into Perera and knocked the middle stump. Perera returned with 52 off 36 balls. Lahiru Thirimanne then walked out to bat but could only add 16 from 26 balls before edging a Jason Behrendorff delivery back to the keeper. Sri Lanka were 153/2 when Thirimanne walked back. (Image: AP) First Published on Jun 15, 2019 08:35 pm