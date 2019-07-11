In Pics | AUS vs ENG, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: Smith's 85 powers Oz to 223

Smith and Mitchell Starc stitched a 51-run partnership for the 7th wicket. The partnership was ended when Buttler got Smith run out in the 48th over with a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. Smith returned with 85 off 119 balls. Woakes then got Starc (29 off 36 balls) caught behind off the very next ball. Wood castled Behrendorff for a duck in the next over as Australia were bowled out for 223. Woakes finished with the best figures of 8-0-20-3. (Image: Reuters)