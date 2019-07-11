In Pics | AUS vs ENG, World Cup 2019 Semi-Final: England annihilate Australia to book Final berth

Catch all the top moments from second Semi-Final between England and Australia played at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Arch rivals England and Australia met in the second Semi-Final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Australia won the toss and opted to bat. Australia made one change in their playing eleven, replacing Usman Khawaja with Peter Handscomb while England fielded an unchanged side. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 Australia were off to a horrible start as Finch was trapped LBW in just the second over by Jofra Archer. The Australia skipper was out on a golden duck. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 There was more trouble in store for the Aussies as Chris Woakes forced an edge from David Warner's bat which was safely pouched by Jonny Bairstow in the third over. Warner made 9 off 11 as Australia were 10/2. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 Handscomb's World Cup debut did not last long as Woakes castled the young Australian in the seventh over. Handscomb made 4 off 12 as Australia were struggling at 14/3. (Image: Reuters) 5/13 There was no respite for the Aussie batsman as a bouncer from Archer hit Alex Carey on the helmet. The Australian batsman got a cut on his chin. After receiving due medical attention the batsman continued his innings. (Image: Reuters) 6/13 Carey and Smith together added 103 runs off 127 balls for the 4th wicket to steady the Australia innings. However, that stand was broken in an eventful 28th over of the innings bowled by Adil Rashid. Carey picked out the man at deep midwicket departing for 46 off 70 balls. Smith then brought up his 50 in the over before Rashid trapped Stoinis LBW on the last delivery sending him back for a duck. (Image: Reuters) 7/13 Glenn Maxwell could only score 22 off 23 balls before Archer returned to the attack and dismissed the Aussie with a brilliant slower delivery in the 35th over. It got worse for Australia as Root them showed great reflexes to take a sharp catch dismissing Cummins (6 off 10 balls) in the 38th over bowled by Rashid. Australia were reduced to 166/7 when Cummins walked back. (Image: Reuters) 8/13 Smith and Mitchell Starc stitched a 51-run partnership for the 7th wicket. The partnership was ended when Buttler got Smith run out in the 48th over with a direct hit at the non-striker’s end. Smith returned with 85 off 119 balls. Woakes then got Starc (29 off 36 balls) caught behind off the very next ball. Wood castled Behrendorff for a duck in the next over as Australia were bowled out for 223. Woakes finished with the best figures of 8-0-20-3. (Image: Reuters) 9/13 England were off to a solid start thanks to the opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. The two batsmen put up 50 runs in the opening 10 overs. (Image: AP) 10/13 Roy ripped apart the Australian bowling lineup and reached his fifty with a splendid boundary against Mitchell Starc in the 15th over. England were cruising at 95/0 after 15 overs. (Image: Reuters) 11/13 Starc gave Australia some respite when trapped Bairtstow LBW in the 18th over. The English opener went for the review but it proved unsuccessful as he returned with 34 off 43 balls with England at 124/1. (Image: Reuters) 12/13 Roy was not a happy man when he was given out caught behind in the 20th over. He engaged in an animated discussion with the Umpires before marching off the field in anger. Roy couldn’t use the review as it was wasted by Bairstow. Roy returned with 85 off 65 balls. (Image: Reuters) 13/13 Eoin Morgan (45*) and Joe Root (49*) then stitched together an unbeaten 79-run partnership to carry England across the finish line. The win ensured that the World Cup will have a new holder on July 14. Chris Woakes was adjudged Man of the Match for his figures of 3/20. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 11, 2019 09:50 pm