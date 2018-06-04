Imran Khan not 'sadiq and amin', says ex-wife

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's estranged wife Reham Khan said on Monday her former husband is not 'sadiq and amin' (honest and righteous) in line with Constitutional provisions as he hid his third marriage for two months. Reham, whose marriage with Khan in 2015 ended after 10 months, asked Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take suo motu notice of the matter.

She claimed Khan had kept his marriage to faith healer Bushra Maneka under wraps for two months and equivocated when pressed for an answer. This constituted a violation of Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution, she was quoted as saying by the Pakistani media.

Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as prime minister in the Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court under the same provision.

Reham is expected to launch a book before the general elections, Express News reported earlier. The book is premised on her personal experiences as a “mother, wife, journalist and warrior”.

She also criticised Khan over the recent nominations of candidates for the caretaker chief minister for Punjab, for which the party has come under fire after it withdrew the name of its proposed candidate Nasir Khosa.

"How can a person run a country if he cannot give a name for the caretaker chief minister," she asked.

Reham has remained at the centre of controversy after the manuscript of her book was leaked online, which irked several PTI leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the July 25 general elections.

65-year-old Khan's previous two marriages ended in divorce. His first marriage was with Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995, which lasted nine years. Khan has two sons from her.

Rumours about Khan's third marriage started circulating in January. However, he had rejected media reports that he had secretly married Bushra on January 1.

On February 19, Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhary said that the party chief married Bushra in a simple ceremony.