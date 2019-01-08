App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan congratulates India on maiden series win in Australia

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan a former cricketer himself has extended greetings to the victorious team

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricket captain, Imran Khan, Tuesday congratulated India on becoming the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia. "Congratulations to Virat Kohli and the Indian cricket team for the first ever win by a subcontinent team in a test series in Australia," Khan tweeted.

India sealed the four-match series 2-1 after the rain-hit Sydney Test ended in a draw on Monday. The triumph ended a 71-year wait for India.

Considered an inspirational former captain, Khan led Pakistan to their sole World Cup title till date, in Australia in 1992.

He played 88 Tests and 175 ODIs in an illustrious career.
