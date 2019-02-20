Important to not go 'overboard' in search for left-arm pacer: Zaheer Khan

The Indian team management’s relentless search for a left-arm pacer has been well documented. From Barinder Sran to Jaydev Unadkat and even more recently Khaleel Ahmed, there have been a number of left-arm pacers who were given a run in the national team. However, one of the best ever practitioners of the trade, Zaheer Khan said that India shouldn’t go “crazy or overboard” if a bowler isn’t up for the challenge.

Speaking to PTI, Zaheer said, "If you have that variation (left-arm), it's certainly an advantage, but you don't have to go crazy about trying to find a left-armer. It is all about contributing to team's cause. Left-arm pacers are a natural talent and you don't have control over when you will get one,"

Khaleel Ahmed has shown promise after an impressive debut series against the West Indies in India last year. However, he was dropped from the squad after an indifferent tour of New Zealand. The 21-year-old looked out of depth in New Zealand despite conditions that were conducive to swing bowling.

Zaheer, who played 95 Tests for India, said that Khaleel has to correct his length in order to be more effective at the international level, “Yes, the length that (Khaleel bowled) was on the shorter side for sure. In conditions, where there is help for swing bowling, you have to get the ball right up there (pitch it up) and these are things the bowler has to learn at this level,"

Yet Zaheer, who was also the highest wicket-taker at the 2011 World Cup, does see a lot of promise in the young Khaleel and has backed him to learn from his past failures. The most important thing for the youngster would be to keep learning and draw from the experience of established stars like Jasprit Bumrah in the team.

"For Khaleel, it's still early days in his career. Talent-wise, he is there but at this level, it's all about how quickly you can learn and adapt to pressures of international cricket. Look at Bumrah and how he has evolved as a bowler and you get a comparison.

"Bumrah has learnt a lot and is always adding new things to his armoury, which is very important and bowlers like Khaleel need to take inspiration from. Spend more time with Bumrah, ask him questions," he said.

Zaheer also lauded the excellent support system for youngsters within the Indian team and said it is up to Khaleel to make the most out of it. "He has been getting right kind of guidance through and through and at the international level, he has shown the glimpse of what he can deliver. So now, it's up to him to get up to the speed of international cricket."

The World Cup winner also expressed his joy at India’s current pace attack who share each other’s burden in tough conditions. "When the burden is shared, it's always comfortable isn't it? You will get results for sure. It was evident during the last year or so for India. Our pacers were consistently taking wickets and they are being shared. It shows that different bowlers have put their hands up in different situations and that's one heartening thing about the Australia series as well," he said.

The Indian pace attack has taken the maximum wickets by a quartet during the last year breaking the record of the famed West Indies quartet of Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner, Andy Roberts and Michael Holding.

"If you go through matches, you will see different bowlers have had an impact at different situations in the series. And that's something which is very important. You had a Bumrah spell in Melbourne and Shami had a few fantastic spells, and then Ashwin in Adelaide when he took three wickets," the former Indian team cricketer said.

(With inputs from PTI)