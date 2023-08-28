ICC World Cup 2023: India's warm-up matches schedule ahead of the tournament

The warm-up matches ahead of the start of the World Cup will not carry ODI status and all teams will be allowed to use their full squads in both the matches. (Representational Photo).

We are just over a month away from the start of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India with 2019 finalists England and New Zealand facing off against each other in the opening match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Ahead of the tournament, however, all teams will play two warm-up matches each that will take place at three venues- Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Hosts and two-time ODI World Cup champions India will play both their warm-up matches at Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

The Men in Blue will take on defending champions England at Guwahati on September 30 in their first warm-up match. They will then travel to Thiruvananthapuram to take on the Netherlands in their second warm-up match on October 2.

The warm-up matches ahead of the start of the World Cup will not carry ODI status and all teams will be allowed to use their full squads in both the matches.

India's first match, when the tournament gets underway, will be against Australia at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. Their last group stage game is against Netherlands at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 12.

In both the previous two ODI World Cups, India have won one and lost the other warm-up game.

Also read: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Time, date and schedule