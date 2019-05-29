App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, where to watch

The event will start 9.30 PM IST and will be broadcast live Star Sports Network.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to launch the 2019 Cricket World Cup with an official ceremony on May 29 a day ahead of the inaugural match.

The tournament will kickoff on May 30 with the inaugural match scheduled between South Africa and the hosts, England.

The official launch which is also being called the ‘Opening Party’ will take place at the iconic London Mall against a majestic backdrop of the Buckingham Palace. The venue will have close to 4000 cricket fans.

ALSO LISTEN: Reliving World Cup's bizarre moments

It will be the first time that the opening ceremony of the Cricket World Cup will not be held inside a stadium. The cricket’s governing body said the opening ceremony would be 'the most celebrated start to a Cricket World Cup ever'.

The event  will start 9.30 PM IST and will be broadcast live Star Sports Network.

ALSO READ: $10 million on offer in ICC WC, winner to earn $4 million

The ceremony will see Cricket World Cup’s official theme song Stand By being played. The composition celebrates the cultural diversity of the United Kingdom. It is a collaboration between LORYN and Rudimental.
First Published on May 29, 2019 07:08 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Sports

