ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: Date, time, where to watch

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to launch the 2019 Cricket World Cup with an official ceremony on May 29 a day ahead of the inaugural match.

The tournament will kickoff on May 30 with the inaugural match scheduled between South Africa and the hosts, England.

The official launch which is also being called the ‘Opening Party’ will take place at the iconic London Mall against a majestic backdrop of the Buckingham Palace. The venue will have close to 4000 cricket fans.

It will be the first time that the opening ceremony of the Cricket World Cup will not be held inside a stadium. The cricket’s governing body said the opening ceremony would be 'the most celebrated start to a Cricket World Cup ever'.

The event will start 9.30 PM IST and will be broadcast live Star Sports Network.

The ceremony will see Cricket World Cup’s official theme song Stand By being played. The composition celebrates the cultural diversity of the United Kingdom. It is a collaboration between LORYN and Rudimental.