ICC World Cup 2019: India announces 15-man squad; Kohli to lead with 4 all-rounders, Pant dropped

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), led by chief selector MSK Prasad, announced India's 15-man World Cup squad on April 15.

Dinesh Karthik was picked as the second wicketkeeper ahead of Rishabh Pant. Defending Karthik's selection, Prasad said that Karthik's keeping and ability to finish matches made them choose him over Pant.

Ravindra Jadeja's selection was also a surprise as he had made his ODI comeback recently after a 14-month exile.

Vijay Shankar, an all-rounder, has been picked as a proper No.4 batsman. Earlier, Kohli had talked about the need of a proper batsman at the crucial No. 4 position.

ICC World Cup 2019 starts on May 30 with host England taking on South Africa. India begins its campaign against South Africa on June 5.

India are two time World Cup winners, winning the first time in 1983 and then repeating the feat in 2011. In the last World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, India lost in the semi-final to eventual champions Australia.

Here's the full squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.