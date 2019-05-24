ICC World Cup 2019: Amul, Kent RO backing international teams indicate reverse brand colonialism

Cricket enthusiasts have a lot to look forward to with the World Cup around the corner. But along with fans, brands are also looking forward to the tournament. In this edition of the World Cup, two Indian brands are the sponsors of international teams with Amul and Kent RO backing Afghanistan and Sri Lanka respectively.

So, what do deals like these mean for India in the sponsorship space?

"In the older days, it was only about overseas brands advertising in India. Now it is reverse brand colonialism where brands from India are going overseas. A fair number of brands have become global brands now. And it is not only about consumption but it is also about awareness. But somebody out there would not be using an Amul Butter but would know what Amul is and that it is one of India’s largest brands. To that extent globalisation, evening out of non-level playing field have resulted in these kind of things," said Harish Bijoor, brand strategy expert.

There is no denying that every cricketing opportunity is lucrative for brands but a sponsorship deal with two low-ranking teams has become a topic of debate. However, it seems that the two companies have evaluated the situation well.

This World Cup, thanks to the round-robin format, will see all 10 teams play with each other at least once. This means that every team will play at least a minimum of nine matches. Hence, the two teams - Afghanistan and Sri Lanka - will get enough viewership. In addition, both the teams will play with India at least once. And cricket for India is nothing less than a religion.

In fact, ICC had also earlier said that of the billion cricket fans around the world, 90 percent come from the Indian subcontinent.

Experts also believe that sponsoring Afghanistan and Sri Lanka would have come at a fraction of the cost of sponsoring more favoured teams or teams in the top rankings.

Asked whether more brands will take the global sponsorship route, Bijoor said: "Brands will try. But then clearly ones who have gotten there who have tied up these teams for longer tenure will get away with early prices. As more and more brands enter, the prices will go up. There will come a point when the cost benefit ratio does not work in favour."

The World Cup frenzy is at its peak and as many as around 80,000 Indians may travel to UK for the tournament. The event will be played in the two nations of England and Wales in the United Kingdom.

"Since there are so many matches going on people at some point of time or the other people are watching some cricket being played anywhere across the globe. And to that extent every cricketing opportunity is an opportunity for Indian brands to advertise," said Bijoor.