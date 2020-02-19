ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Full schedule, match timings, squads and all you need to know

The seventh edition of the ICC Women's T20I World Cup will be held from February 21 to March 8 at the home of defending champions Australia. India and England along with the hosts start the tournament as early favourites.

A total of 10 teams will be participating in the tournament, which are divided in two groups. Each country will play four group stage matches with the top two from each group qualifying for the semi-finals.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh. England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and World Cup debutants Thailand make up Group B. The 15-member Indian team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur who could also use her experience of playing in the Big Bash League to guage conditions better.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the Women's T20 World Cup will be the first tournament to feature front-foot technology, where the on-field umpires will not call front-foot n0-balls unless advised by the third umpire who will monitor the landing foot after each delivery. However, the on-field umpire will still be responsible for calling other types of no ball.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8, which is also International Women's Day.

Groups:

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Group B: England, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Thailand

Matches Date Venue Match Timings (IST) Australia vs India Feb 21 Sydney Showground 13:30 West Indies vs Thailand Feb 22 WACA, Perth 12:30 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Feb 22 WACA, Perth 16:30 England vs South Africa Feb 23 WACA, Perth 16:30 Australia vs Sri Lanka Feb 24 WACA, Perth 12:30 India vs Bangladesh Feb 24 WACA, Perth 16:30 England vs Thailand Feb 26 Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:30 West Indies vs Pakistan Feb 26 Manuka Oval, Canberra 13:30 India vs New Zealand Feb 27 Junction Oval, Melbourne 9:30 Australia vs Bangladesh Feb 27 Manuka Oval, Canberra 13:30 South Africa vs Thailand Feb 28 Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:30 England vs Pakistan Feb 28 Junction Oval, Melbourne 13:30 New Zealand vs Bangladesh Feb 29 Junction Oval, Melbourne 5:30 India vs Sri Lanka Feb 29 Junction Oval, Melbourne 9:30 South Africa vs Pakistan Mar 1 Sydney Showground 9:30 England vs West Indies Mar 1 Sydney Showground 13:30 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Mar 2 Junction Oval, Melbourne 5:30 Australia vs New Zealand Mar 2 Junction Oval, Melbourne 9:30 Pakistan vs Thailand Mar 3 Sydney Showground 9:30 West Indies vs South Africa Mar 3 Sydney Showground 13:30 Semifinal 1: B1 vs A2 Mar 5 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 11:30 Semifinal 2: A1 vs B2 Mar 5 Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 16:30 Final: TBC vs TBC Mar 8 Melbourne Cricket Ground 16:30

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Tanya Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Arundathi Reddy, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma.

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Ashleigh Gardner, Nicola Carey, Erin Burns, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (captain), Lauren Down, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Holly Huddleston, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu

Sri Lanka: Chamari Atapattu (captain), Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi, Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Shashikala Siriwardena, Umesha Thimeshani, Udeshika Prabodani.

Bangladesh: Salma Khatun (captain), Fahima Khatun, Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana Joty, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Sanhida Islam, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Khadiza Tul Kubra.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Anya Shrubsole, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt, Kate Cross, Mady Villiers.

South Africa: Dane van Niekerk (captain), Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aliya Riaz, Aiman Anwar, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Diana Baig.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Alliyah Alleyne, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Lee-Ann Kirby, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Britney Cooper.

: Sornnarin Tippoch (captain), Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantam, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai Suleeporn Laomi, Soraya Lateh, Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Phannita Maya.