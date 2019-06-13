ICC WC 2019 | Aus vs Pak in pics: Amir's 5/30 in vain after Warner century powers Oz to 41-run win

Catch all the top moments from match 17 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 played between Australia and Pakistan at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 Pakistan faced Australia in match 17 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl. Australia have left out spinner Adam Zampa and replaced him with fast bowler Kane Richardson while Shaun Marsh came in for injured Marcus Stoinis. Pakistan too included paceman Shaheen Afridi, leaving out leg-spinner Shadab Khan. (Image: Reuters) 2/13 Australian opening pair of Aaron Finch and David Warner stitched together a 146-run partnership during the course of which Finch completed his fifty. (Image: Reuters) 3/13 Mohammad Amir gave Pakistan the first breakthrough of the morning as he dismissed Finch in the 23rd over. Australian skipper made 82 off 84 balls. Australia were 146/1 at fall of Finch's wicket. (Image: Reuters) 4/13 Steve Smith played a knock of just 10 from 13 balls before Mohammad Hafeez dismissed the former Australian skipper in the 29th over. (Image: Reuters) 5/13 Warner batted well and completed his hundred in the 36th over. (Image: Reuters) 6/13 Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi then accounted for the wickets of Glenn Maxwell in the 34th over and Warner in the 38th over. Maxwell made a quickfire 20 while Warner was dismissed after playing an innings of 107. Australia were 242/4 when Warner walked back to the dressing room. (Image: Reuters) 7/13 Alex Carey and Shaun Marsh played valuable knocks of 20 and 23 respectively. (Image: Reuters) 8/13 Pakistani pacers came back strongly towards the end of the Australian innings and restricted them to a score of 307. Amir was destructive as he finished with a spell of 10-2-30-5. (Image: Reuters) 9/13 Defending 307, Pat Cummins gave Australia a bright start as he got Fakhar Zaman out in just the 3rd over of the chase. Zaman was out on duck as Pakistan were 2/1. (Image: AP) 10/13 Babar Azam counter-attacked with a sublime 30 before he top-edged a Coulter-Nile short ball to fine leg as Australia claimed their second wicket. (Picture: Reuters) 11/13 Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammed Hafeez joined hands to forge an 80-run stand for the third wicket. However, Imam's wicket triggered a collapse which saw Pakistan lose three wickets in 14 balls that allowed Australia to regain control. (Image: AP) 12/13 Wahab Riaz hit some lusty blows in captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's company to revive late hope for Pakistan. However, Mitchell Starc returned into the attack to wipe out the tail, sealing Australia's 41-run win. (Image: AP) 13/13 Centurion and Player of the Match David Warner was happy to take to a few post-match selfies with the fans at Taunton. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jun 12, 2019 11:55 pm