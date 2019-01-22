ICC Test team of the year: Virat Kohli named captain; Bumrah, Pant also feature

Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer in Tests in 2018, was named captain of the International Cricket Council’s Test Team of the Year. Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were the other two Indians to feature in the Team.

The ICC announced the men's Test and ODI teams of the year on January 12 with Virat Kohli named captain of both sides. Three players each from India and New Zealand feature in the Test squad along with one each from Sri Lanka, the Windies, South Africa, Australia and Pakistan.

Kohli amassed 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds during the calendar year. His exceptional form across all formats helped him became the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Test and the ODI Player of the Year awards.

Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant both were named in the Team of the Year following stellar debut years in the longest format. While Bumrah gave batsmen nightmares with the ball, Pant impressed with the bat and his form behind the wickets.

Bumrah extended his reputation as one of the world’s fiercest bowlers to the red-ball format as he picked 48 wickets in his debut year in whites. Bumrah’s genius with the ball played a pivotal role in India recording their maiden Test series win Down Under.

Rishabh Pant, who also made his Test debut in 2018, broke several records both behind and in front of the wickets. He broke the record for most catches (11) taken by a wicket-keeper in a single Test match at Adelaide during his first Test Down Under. He also became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test century in both England and Australia. Pant’s unbeaten 159-run knock against Australia was also the highest overseas score by an Indian wicketkeeper.

Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, who were exceptional with the bat for New Zealand found a spot on the team. Sri Lankan, Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored 743 runs from nine Tests, including a century and seven fifties in 17 innings takes up the other batsman’s spot.

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder made the cut for the all-rounder’s spot after scoring 336 runs while taking three wickets. South African Kasigo Rabada and Pakistani Mohammad Abbas were the other two pacers along with Bumrah. Nathan Lyon from Australia was named as the only spinner in the squad.

(in batting order): Tom Latham (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (India) (capt), Henry Nicholls (New Zealand), Rishabh Pant (India) (wk), Jason Holder (Windies), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Nathan Lyon (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan) .