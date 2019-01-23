ICC Test Team of the Year: India, New Zealand players most represented, Kohli named captain

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) | Williamson had a great year both as captain and batsman, highlighted by his 89 and 139-run knocks in the decider against Pakistan which helped his team record a historic 2-1 series win away. New Zealand won four Test series under Williamson’s captaincy in 2018, including a 1-0 home series win over England. He has been honoured with the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ and the ICC described him as a “shining role model of how our game should be played”. 2018 Stats | Innings: 12 | Runs: 651 | Average: 59.18 | Strike Rate: 54.47. (Image: Reuters)