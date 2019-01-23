ICC Test Team of the Year: India, New Zealand players most represented, Kohli named captain

Three players each from India and New Zealand feature in ICC's Test Team playing XI along with one each from Sri Lanka, Windies, South Africa, Australia and Pakistan. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Tom Latham (New Zealand) | Latham had a stellar 2018 in Tests as he matched his personal record of 658 runs in a calendar year despite playing only 7 Test matches. In that limited period, he scored two centuries and two fifties including a career-best 264* against Sri Lanka. His unbeaten 264-run knock was the highest individual score of 2018 and Latham followed it up by adding 176 in the second innings taking his team to a record 423-run win. 2018 Stats | Innings: 12 | Runs: 658 | Average: 59.81 | Strike Rate: 43.06. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) | Karunaratne amassed 743 runs in just 9 Tests, including a century and seven fifties. He averaged 46.43 which is a personal best in a calendar year eclipsing the 42.83 he recorded in 2014. Karunaratne picked up the Man of the Series award against South Africa as he registered an unbeaten 158 followed by three consecutive half-centuries. 2018 Stats | Innings: 17 | Runs: 743 | Average: 46.43 | Strike Rate: 56.63. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Kane Williamson (New Zealand) | Williamson had a great year both as captain and batsman, highlighted by his 89 and 139-run knocks in the decider against Pakistan which helped his team record a historic 2-1 series win away. New Zealand won four Test series under Williamson’s captaincy in 2018, including a 1-0 home series win over England. He has been honoured with the ‘Spirit of Cricket’ and the ICC described him as a “shining role model of how our game should be played”. 2018 Stats | Innings: 12 | Runs: 651 | Average: 59.18 | Strike Rate: 54.47. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Virat Kohli (India) | Kohli’s clean sweep of major Individual honours at the ICC Awards was made sweeter after he was named as captain of both the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year. He finished the year as the highest-scorer in Tests with an impressive 1,322 runs from 13 Tests. Kohli registered five centuries and an equal number of half-centuries while scoring 200-plus runs in England twice. 2018 stats | Innings: 24 | Runs: 1322 | Average: 55.08 | Strike Rate: 54.33. (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Henry Nicholls (New Zealand) | Nicholls’ inclusion meant that New Zealand for the first time contributed three players to the ICC Test XI. His average of 73.11 was the highest among the top-20 run-scorers in Tests in 2018. The highlight of his year was the unbeaten 126 in the decider against Pakistan which helped New Zealand overcome a first-innings deficit to register a historic 2-1 away series win. 2018 stats | Innings: 12 | Runs: 658 | Average: 73.11 | Strike Rate: 48.66. (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Rishabh Pant (India) (WK) | The 2018 ICC Emerging Player of the Year, Pant finished with 537 runs despite making his debut only in August. He broke numerous records for India both behind and in front of the wickets as he cemented his position as India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in Tests. 2018 stats | Innings: 14 | Runs: 537 | Average: 38.35 | Strike Rate: 71.22. (Image: AP) 7/11 Jason Holder (Windies) | The Windies captain picked up the all-rounder's slot in the ICC Test XI as he finished the year with 336 runs from just six Tests while taking 33 wickets. Holder's incredible form with the ball saw him pick up four five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. 2018 stats | Innings: 11 | Runs: 336 | Wickets: 33 | Bowling Average: 12.39. (Image: AP) 8/11 Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) | The No. 1 ranked Test bowler ended the year with 52 wickets from 10 Tests at a bowling average of just 20.07. With Morne Morkel retiring early in the year and Dale Steyn’s absence from the squad, Rabada emerged as the spearhead of South Africa's pace attack. 2018 stats | Innings: 20 | Wickets: 52 | Bowling Average: 20.07. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Nathan Lyon (Australia) | The only spinner to be included in the squad, Lyon became the fourth-highest Test wicket-taker for Australia in 2018, going past pacers Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson. He finished the year with 49 wickets from 10 Tests and went without a wicket on just two occasions. 2018 stats | Innings: 20 | Wickets: 49 | Bowling Average: 34.02. (Image: AP) 10/11 Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Bumrah extended his reputation as one of the most feared bowlers on the circuit to red-ball cricket as he made his Test debut at the beginning of the year. He scalped 48 wickets in 10 Tests at a bowling average of just 21.02. He picked up five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England and Australia during the season. 2018 stats | Innings: 20 | Wickets: 48 | Bowling Average: 21.02. (Image: Reuters) 11/11 Mohammed Abbas (Pakistan) | Abbas turned the batting friendly surfaces of the UAE into happy hunting grounds as he picked up 17 wickets in just 2 Tests at home against Australia. He ended the year with 38 wickets and a stunning bowling average of just 13.76 as batsmen struggled to take runs off him. 2018 stats | Innings: 13 | Wickets: 38 | Bowling Average: 13.76. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jan 23, 2019 08:30 am