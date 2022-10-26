ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Arshdeep’s ability to handle pressure is phenomenal, says bowling coach Mhambrey

Arshdeep Singh could not have asked for a better introduction to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. With his first ball in this bi-annual tournament, the left-arm medium-pacer trapped Pakistan captain Babar Azam plumb in front with one that straightened. In his second over, he induced Mohammad Rizwan to top edge to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at long leg, thus sending Pakistan’s two most dangerous batsmen, ranked first and third in the ICC rankings in T20Is, back to the pavilion in the third over.

It was this opening pair that crushed India by 10 wickets in the 2021 edition of this tournament in the UAE. Arshdeep was under tremendous pressure, especially against Pakistan, as he came in for a lot of flak for dropping Asif Ali in the penultimate over in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup in Dubai early last month. That was a sitter at short third man that anyone would have caught 99 times out of 100. That dropped catch by Arshdeep was partly the reason India did not make it to the Asia Cup final.

A strong comeback

More than one-and-a-half months have passed since that match. Arshdeep played in T20Is against South Africa at home and picked up wickets. Seven of his 22 wickets in 14 T20Is have come in his last three matches, including an identical three for 32 outing against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram and against Pakistan in Melbourne. He has been improving with every outing.

That Arshdeep is growing in confidence can be seen even during practice sessions. He marks his line-up and runs in hard at the top Indian batsmen, including captain Rohit Sharma. Observing senior team-mate Md Shami have someone miss the line and get trapped LBW also shows how serious he is in watching and learning in at the nets.

Arshdeep’s consistency in the Indian Premier League for Punjab Kings since making his debut in the 2019 season and his ability to pick up wickets in the end overs with yorkers saw him force his way into the Indian team against England in Southampton earlier this year.

His international debut was decent and began with a win as he bagged two for 18 in 3.3 overs, nailing English tail-enders Reece Topley and Matt Parkinson.

Coach’s perspective

At the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday’s Super 12 Group 2 match against The Netherlands, India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, responding to a question from this writer on the 23-year-old left-armer from Punjab, said: “If you have followed him in the last couple of years the way he has performed, one thing that really stands out with that kid is his ability to bear pressure. He does the hard work, bowls in two different phases of the game, the first Power Play and the death overs.”

“He is full of composure, has clarity in the thought process. There will be ups and downs in his career but the way he has come back and the ability to handle pressure is phenomenal. I was not surprised with the way he bowled in his first T20 World Cup. We have a lot of confidence in him and he has a good future,” he added.

Mhambrey, 50, a former India medium-pacer, said that Arshdeep regularly picks the brains of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami, who have played in Australia earlier. “He has had a chat with a lot of the senior bowlers. I have seen him speak to Bhuvi and Shami as well. They have played here,” said Mhambrey. “It’s a credit to him for implementing those as well. To have a chat and the understanding of what is required in one thing, but to be able to go out and execute the skills, it is credit to him.”

Bangladesh and South Africa have left-arm pacers, too

Bangladesh and South Africa are also in the same group as India and will play the Rohit Sharma-led team later in the group. While India face South Africa in Perth on October 30, they will take on their Asian sub-continental opponent in Adelaide on November 2.

Bangladesh has two left-arm medium-pacers in Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam, while South Africa has the lanky Marco Jansen in its well-rounded pace attack.

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladesh captain, spoke on Wednesday about the importance of left-arm pacers, keeping Arshdeep in mind as he would be facing him in a week. Speaking to this scribe at the pre-match press conference after his team’s practice session at the SCG, he said: “As a captain, you feel a lot more comfortable when you have all options: left-arm spinners, off-spinners, someone who can bowl quick, left-arm seamers who can swing both ways. I am sure all the left-arm fast bowlers will play a big role for their respective teams. We have two in our team and they have a big role to play.”

South Africa have a potent fast bowling unit and they also have a left-armer in the tall Jansen. They observed Arshdeep closely in the T20I series at the start of this month. The young Indian picked up five wickets in two matches.

South Africa right-arm pacer Lungi Ngidi said on Wednesday ahead of his team’s practice session: “There is a lot to learn from the way Arshdeep bowled against us in India. We are fortunate to have Marco Jansen in our attack. It helps us prepare in terms of what we will be facing.”

He added: “Bangladesh have a left-arm seamer in Fizz (Mustafizur Rahman). The skill sets that Marco has helps us to prepare for what’s about to happen (later in the tournament). Just having Jansen, seven-foot tall, gives a different variation to our attack.” said Ngidi.

No doubt left-armers will play key roles in this World Cup, and India will look up to Arshdeep to grow from strength to strength in this competition.