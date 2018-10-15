App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICC set to impose tougher sanctions for mushrooming T20 leagues

Mushrooming T20 leagues have led to rise of corrupt practices in the sport

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Wider scrutiny of the mushrooming Twenty20 and T10 leagues around the world will be the key issue on the discussion table when the International Cricket Council (ICC) begins a series of meetings, from October 16. The threat of corruption in the game has increased with many ICC members following the cash-rich IPL in starting their own T20 leagues. Afghanistan is the latest to join the T20 bandwagon and its league is going on in the UAE.

After the exponential growth of the T20 format, the ICC now also has to deal with the T10 league which got the world body's sanction last year.

Ahead of the meeting, Geoff Allardice, ICC general manager of cricket, had acknowledged the risk posed by the growing list of leagues.

"One of the things we will be talking about in our meeting next week is around regulations and sanctioning of events and also the release of players (for leagues)," said Allardice .

related news

"So you look at all of the documentation and the ownership structures and how the league is going to be funded and all these types of things and then you provide approval."

The ICC approval for T20 leagues will be harder to get, said Allardice.

"It's not just going to be an open door for any promoter to come in. I think it will be a bit harder to get sanctions in the future and any tournament would need both the support of the home country and the ICC," he added.

Among other issues to be discussed at the October 16-20 meet, will be the playing conditions of the inaugural World Test Champions which begins after the 2019 ODI World Cup.

"Points structure for the Test Championships needs to be put in place. Another issue will be cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics which was also discussed in the last meeting," said a BCCI source.

It will also be the first time that former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi will be attending the meeting in the capacity of ICC's first independent female director.

India will be represented by BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary after the Board CEO Rahul Johri was forced to pull out of the meeting after Committee of Administrators (CoA) turned down his request for more time to explain the allegations of sexual harassment, levied against him.
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 06:50 pm

tags #cricket #Sports

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.