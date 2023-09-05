ICC ODI World Cup 2023 India squad: 5 unlucky players to miss out

India's 15-member provisional squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup was chosen on Tuesday.

A provisional Indian squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup was announced on Tuesday at Kandy, Sri Lanka. The 15-member contingent chosen for the quadrennial event starting in India next month was on expected lines and a billion hopes will be pinned on this squad to go all the way and claim a third ODI World Cup in November.

Despite those chosen to win the tournament, omissions of some players still created a debate among fans on social media.

Here are 5 Indian players who could consider themselves unlucky to have not made the cut:

1.Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal can consider himself unlucky to not have been picked in the Indian provisional squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The leg-spinner, who was not included in the Asia Cup squad as well, was not included in India's 2023 ODI World Cup squad. The 33-year-old, who was part of the squad at the 2019 World Cup, has not played an ODI for India since January 2023 but still has a very acceptable record in the format with 121 wickets in 72 matches at an economy of 5.26.

2. Sanju Samson

The Kerala wicket-keeper, who has travelled with the Indian squad as a reserve for KL Rahul, was not considered for the 15-man squad for the World Cup. Samson may not have the experience of playing too many ODIs, having featured in 13 matches and scored 390 runs at an average of 55, but if India were to have taken one punt in their squad, it could have been including Samson over any other player who is unlikely to feature regularly in the playing XI.

3. Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin may not have played an ODI for India in a long time, but his experience could have come in handy.

Perhaps an out-of-the-box selection but one that may have been logical was including Ashwin in the squad. The 36-year-old was a regular in the Indian white-ball setup until 2017, but has not featured consistently in ODIs since then. He has a very acceptable record in the format with 151 wickets in 113 matches at an economy rate of 4.94 and with India not having too many off-spinning options to choose from, Ashwin could have been a player India could have considered in the squad.

4.Tilak Varma

The stocks of Tilak Varma have risen considerably in the past few months with many former players wanting him to be selected in the squad for the left-handed option that he provides. His inclusion may have added an unpredictable element to the squad, but perhaps his lack of experience may have been a factor that could have worked against his favour.

5.Prasidh Krishna

The lanky pacer from Karnataka is a player who has been in the team management's minds for the past few years. Krishna was included in the Indian squad that is playing the Asia Cup currently and like Varma with the bat, could have added a sense of unpredictability with the ball in hand, had he been included.

Honourable Mention: While the above five players have either played white-ball cricket in the past few years or have stayed in contention for a spot in the squad, the one name who can consider himself extremely unfortunate to have not made the cut is Rishabh Pant.

Had he not been involved in a horrific accident at the start of 2023, it is anticipated that Pant would have made the cut for the event and it is hoped that India don't miss his game-changing ability too much during the tournament.

