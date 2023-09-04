ICC ODI World Cup 2023: All you need to know about the tournament

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be played in a round-robin format which will see all 10 teams face off against each other once in the group stage.

The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup is almost upon us with India hosting the showpiece event in the 50-over format this time around. India will be hosting the ODI World Cup exclusively for the first time, having previously co-hosted the event thrice; in 1987 with Pakistan, in 1996 with Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and in 2011 along with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The tournament will be kick-started by the 2019 finalists as defending champion England will clash against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on October 5. The final will be played at the same venue on November 19.

This will be the first 50-over World Cup in the subcontinent since 2011, which India won by beating Sri Lanka in the final. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were the heroes with the bat as the Men in Blue chased 275 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on April 2, 2011.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup:

The list of Men's ODI World Cup Winners

Australia have won the most Men's ODI World Cup titles with five to their name, including a hat-trick of titles from 1999 until 2007. Meanwhile the West Indies, who have sadly not qualified for this year’s edition, have two titles to their name having won the first two editions in 1975 and 1979. India also won two title, in 1983 and 2011.

Here is the full list of the World Cup winners across each edition.







1975 - West Indies (beat Australia)





1979 - West Indies (beat England)





1983 - India (beat West Indies)





1987 - Australia (beat England)





1992 - Pakistan (beat England)





1996 - Sri Lanka (beat Australia)





1999 - Australia (beat Pakistan)





2003 - Australia (beat India)





2007 - Australia (beat Sri Lanka)





2011 - India (beat Sri Lanka)





2015 - Australia (beat New Zealand)





2019 - England (beat New Zealand)



The 2019 edition saw one of the most dramatic endings to an ODI World Cup. The match, played at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London, ended in a tie with the super over also ending in a tie.

England was declared the winner because they scored more boundaries than New Zealand in the game, thus marking one of the most bizarre finishes to a World Cup final.

How many teams will participate?

Like in 2019, the 2023 ODI World Cup will see 10 teams fighting for the ultimate prize in the 50-over format.





India (host)



England (defending champion)



Australia



New Zealand



South Africa



Pakistan



Afghanistan



Bangladesh

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had to qualify for the event as they were outside the top-eight in the ICC Men's ODI rankings at the end of the qualification period.

Venues

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be played across 10 venues, with Ahmedabad hosting the opening match and the final.

The venues are:





Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad



M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru



M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai



Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala



Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad



Eden Gardens, Kolkata



Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow



Arun Jaitely Stadium, New Delhi



MCA Stadium, Pune

All 10 venues will host the group stage matches while Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, along with Hyderabad, will host the warm-up matches prior to the tournament.

The semifinals will be played in Mumbai and Kolkata, while the final will be played in Ahmedabad.

What is the 2023 ODI World Cup format?

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be played in a round-robin format which will see all 10 teams face off against each other once in the group stage. A win would fetch a team two points while a no-result or a tie would give each team one point apiece. At the end of the group stages, the top four teams will qualify for the semifinals.

If the semifinals or the final ends in a tie, then a super over will be played to determine the winner. If the super over also ends in a tie, then another super over will be played to decide the winner.

P.S: If India makes it to the semifinals, they will play the game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, if India take on Pakistan in the semifinals, then the match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Match Timings

The day matches will be played at 10:30 am IST while the day-night games will start at 2pm IST.

Barring six day matches, all the remaining games will be day-night affairs. All of India's group matches will start at 2 pm IST.

Is there a Reserve Day?

The group stage matches will not have any reserve days, as both teams will get 1 point each if the match is washed out or abandoned for any reason. The semifinals and the final, however, will have a reserve day.

If there is no result possible on the reserve day of the semifinals, then the teams that finished higher on the table will qualify for the final. If the reserve day of the final is washed out, then both finalists will be declared joint winners.

Where can I book tickets to watch ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches?

The tickets for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches can be booked on in.bookmyshow.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup

Prize Money

The winner of the 2023 ODI World Cup will receive $4 million as prize money. The runner-up will get $2 million while the losing semifinalists will each receive $800,000.