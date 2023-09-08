ICC ODI World Cup 2023: A look at the record of past Indian captains at the tournament

India have had seven captains who have led the side at ODI World Cups.

India are one of the few teams to have taken part in every edition of the ODI World Cup since it was first played in 1975 in England.

Since then, they have had seven captains who have led the country at different editions of the tournament.

Here's a look at how India performed in each of those tournaments under those captains:

Srinivas Venkataraghavan (1975, 1979)

India's captain at the first two World Cups, which were 60-over tournaments, was off-spinner Srinivas Venkataraghavan. India recorded their first-ever World Cup win at the 1975 edition when they beat East Africa by 10 wickets, but the event is remembered infamously for Sunil Gavaskar scoring 36 runs off 174 balls while chasing England's target of 335 runs in 60 overs and carrying his bat for the duration of the innings.

In the 1979 edition, India could not win a single match in the group stages and lost to Sri Lanka in one of the games, who at the time had not attained Test status, by 47 runs at Manchester.

World Cup captaincy record: Matches led: 6, Won: 1, Lost: 5, Win%: 16.66.

Kapil Dev (1983, 1987)

The 1983 World Cup was an epochal moment in the history of India's limited-overs cricket and at the heart of it, was Kapil Dev, who led them to victory against all odds.

India went to England as rank outsiders to win the tournament but the squad, comprising of several all-rounders such as Dev, Mohinder Amarnath and Roger Binny, ensured that the team went all the way in the tournament, by beating West Indies in the final by 43 runs.

Four years later, Dev led India in the first-ever 50-over World Cup that was held in India and Pakistan. The defending champions made their way to the semifinals where they lost to England by 35 runs. This would also prove to be Gavaskar's last appearance for India.

World Cup captaincy record: Matches led: 15, Won: 11, Lost: 4, Win%: 73.33.

Mohammad Azharuddin (1992, 1996, 1999)

Four years later, India arrived in Australia and New Zealand to play at the 1992 World Cup under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddin- a tournament which was held for the first time in coloured clothing and under lights, with the red ball replaced by the white ball.

However, the tournament proved to be a disappointing affair for India as they crashed out in the group stages. The only consolation was that they managed to win the first-ever World Cup match versus Pakistan by 43 runs.

Azhar led India in a second consecutive World Cup in 1996, played in the sub continent. The side put up a commendable show as Sachin Tendulkar- playing without a bat sponsor- led the charge at the top of the order to emerge as the tournament's highest run-getter.

A pulsating win over Pakistan in the quarterfinal at Bengaluru meant India went to Kolkata to take on Sri Lanka believing they could go all the way. But it wasn't to be as chasing 252 runs for a place in the final, the team collapsed to 120 for 8 following Tendulkar's dismissal for 65 which led to to the Eden Gardens crowd losing their heads and throwing objects onto the playing field and burning paper in the stands. The match was called off and Sri Lanka was declared winners of the contest.

Three years later, Azhar returned to captain India at the 1999 World Cup in England in what proved to be another disappointing campaign for the side, as they were knocked out in the Super Six stage of the tournament.

World Cup captaincy record: Matches led: 23, Won: 10, Lost: 12,NR: 1, Win%: 43.47.

Sourav Ganguly (2003)

India arrived in South Africa for the 2003 World Cup under the leadership of Ganguly, wounded, following a disastrous tour of New Zealand. The expectations from fans were low and reduced even further as the side lost to Australia by nine wickets in their second group match.

But then began a turnaround that saw the team win their next seven matches straight including wins over England, Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, en route to reaching the final. But at the last hurdle, India fell to the might of the Australians yet again losing by 125 runs and finishing runners-up in the tournament.

World Cup captaincy record: Matches led: 11, Won: 9, Lost: 2, Win%: 81.81.

India under Sourav Ganguly put in a spirited effort and reached the final of the ODI World Cup in South Africa in 2003.

Rahul Dravid (2007)

Arguably India's worst-ever run at an ODI World Cup was helmed by Dravid, under whom the side crashed out in the group stage of the tournament that was held in the West Indies.

In the first match, India suffered a shock defeat to Bangladesh at Trinidad by five wickets. A rousing win by 257 runs over Bermuda followed, but India was again at the losing end in a must-win encounter, against Sri Lanka, by 69 runs which knocked them out of the tournament.

World Cup captaincy record: Matches led: 3, Won: 1, Lost: 2, Win%: 33.33.

MS Dhoni (2011, 2015)

If 2007 was arguably the most forgettable edition of the tournament for Indian fans, then MS Dhoni and his team gave the supporters a tournament to remember by lifting the World Cup for a second time, after a gap of 28 years in 2011.

Dhoni played a key role in the triumph, marshaling his bowlers efficiently before playing a captain's knock in the final -91 not out off 79 balls- to take India home by six wickets.

He led India once again four years later and like in 2003, the team came into the global event low on confidence. But India's bowlers turned the heat on the opposition from the first game and batters like Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma elevated their games significantly to take them into the knockout stage of the tournament.

A comfortable win over Bangladesh followed which took the Men in Blue into the semifinals where, unfortunately, they were beaten comprehensively by Australia by 95 runs at Sydney.

World Cup captaincy record: Matches led: 17, Won: 14, Lost: 2, Tied: 1, Win%: 82.35

Virat Kohli (2019)

The World Cup returned to England after a gap of 20 years in 2019. India, led by Kohli, looked strong favourites to go all the way in the tournament. They seem to be on their way towards meeting those expectations after getting to the semifinal stage of the competition by losing just one match along the way.

But at the last four stages, the Men in Blue found themselves chasing 240 runs against New Zealand under overcast skies at Manchester. The moving ball proved to be their downfall as Matt Henry and Trent Boult reduced India to 5 for 3 in the opening powerplay.

Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni tried to rescue what looked like a lost cause, but when both fell in the space of a few overs India could not get the final flourish that could have taken them over the line and fell short by 18 runs. In hindsight, this was Dhoni's final appearance for India.

World Cup captaincy record: Matches led: 10, Won: 7, Lost: 2, NR: 1, Win%: 70