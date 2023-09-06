ICC ODI World Cup 2023: A look at the 10 participating teams

The likes of India, Australia and England will want to reach the semifinals of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

For a second consecutive edition, the ICC ODI World Cup will be a 10-team affair and will be played in India, across 10 venues.

All 10 teams will assemble with close to their full squads and look to be one of the two that make it to Ahmedabad on November 19 for the final. Some teams have found a way to retain most of their core from the 2019 World Cup in England while others have invested in younger players and given them the opportunity to play the ODI World Cup, for the first time.

Here's a look at all 10 participating teams at the 2023 ODI World Cup:

India

Hosts India, who haven't won an ICC trophy since 2013, will have a billion expectations on them to cross the elusive line on home turf. Several players such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja have featured in sides that have fallen short in the past and will have yet another crack at ending the wait for a major global title for the Men in Blue.

The return of Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah will strengthen India's batting and bowling departments while the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel offer adequate spin bowling options on surfaces that could take more turn as the tournament moves forward.

Former coach Ravi Shastri recently called the present squad the best India have assembled since the 2011 World Cup and while that opinion is debatable, what cannot be denied is India do have the quality and firepower to go deep in the tournament.

Australia

Five-time champions and semifinalists from the 2019 edition, Australia will come into the 2023 World Cup with more than an even chance of going all the way in the tournament. The Pat Cummins-led side has batting firepower in the form of Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head and in Steve Smith, a reliable anchor who can hold the innings together.

In the bowling department, Cummins could have the likes of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for company. Crucially though, Australia could come into the World Cup with a varied spin attack comprising Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar and Maxwell giving the off-spin option.

Australia could also consider themselves lucky that a few weeks before the start of the World Cup, they will play a three-match ODI series against India in India.

England

Defending champions and favourites for many to go all the way for a second time, England will be arguably the most feared team at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Led by Jos Buttler, the squad will comprise of a similar core that won the title in 2019 and will be bolstered further by the return of Ben Stokes, who reversed his ODI retirement to be part of the tournament in India.

Buttler and Stokes with the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone could form the power-hitting core for England, but on slower pitches at some venues, the presence of Joe Root could offer the side the much-needed anchoring and stability to either set a score and chase down a target.

New Zealand

Finalists from the 2015 and 2019 editions, New Zealand come into the 2023 ODI World Cup with perhaps not quite with the same anticipation to go all the way, this time around.

Ahead of the tournament, however, the side got a boost when Kane Williamson was declared fit to travel for the tournament.

Along with Williamson, the Kiwis have the likes of Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls which could form a formidable batting line-up that can put up tall scores on their day.

It is New Zealand's bowling, however, which could play a crucial role in them going deep in the tournament. The return of Trent Boult to accompany Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson offers the Kiwis the balance they need to topple any side in the tournament.

Mitchell Santner will lead the spin department and an addition of someone like Ish Sodhi could add the depth needed for them to go deep in the tournament.

New Zealand will hope they can go all the way after falling at the final hurdle in 2015 and 2019.

Pakistan

In almost every major tournament over the last 25 years, the one word associated with Pakistan has been mercurial. However, the word that could suit the current Pakistan side better is stability. The presence of the likes of Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman with captain Babar Azam makes them a batting unit to be taken very seriously.

The all-rounders- Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz- give the side the balance they need. But like New Zealand, it is Pakistan's fast bowling which could make them competitive in any game in the tournament.

In Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, the Men in Green have a bowling attack that can be a handful on many days against some of the best sides in the tournament and therein lies the side's best chance to go as far as possible in the tournament.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh may not be on everybody's list of teams to make it to the semifinals of the tournament, but what they do have is a lot of experience in their setup.

The likes of Shakib Al-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim are now experienced pros in the side and the likes of Najmul Shanto and Mehidy Miraz form the core of the side that would look to challenge the best sides in the tournament.

The likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed will lead the pace bowling stocks for the side and if they are to prove to be a banana skin for teams, the sum of the parts must prove to be greater than the whole.

South Africa

Since their readmission to international cricket in 1991, there have been a handful of global events in which South Africa have not been a favourite to win the tournament. The 2023 ODI World Cup is one such tournament where many do not have high hopes from them to reach the final four stages of the tournament.

This line of thinking is despite them having several quality players like Quinton de Kock and David Miller and the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma for support. On wickets that could take turn, they also have a batter like Heinrich Klassen who showed in IPL 2023 that he could tackle spin with ease.

In Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen, they have a varied pace attack that can pose a threat to all teams around the world. Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi offer variety in spin. Yet, South Africa remain a team not in most lists to reach the semifinals.

Sri Lanka

The 1996 world champions made it to the 2023 ODI World Cup through the qualifiers held in Zimbabwe- a tournament which they won after beating Netherlands in the final.

However, Sri Lanka's route to the World Cup must not be equated to a lack of quality in their squad. The presence of the likes of Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis offers them stability at the top to get the side off to a good start. Later, the presence of all-rounders such as captain Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka offers them firepower in the middle overs.

Sri Lanka will hope that bowlers such as Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera get fit in time for the tournament. Their addition along with the very impressive Matheesha Pathirana and the spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and a fit Wanindu Hasaranga could test the best line-ups in the world.

Afghanistan

Most teams in the tournament might fancy two points against Afghanistan, but a factor that they may have to keep in mind is the number of quality spinners they have in their arsenal.

In Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Nabi and Noor Ahmed, the Afghans have a varied spin attack that can trouble the best batting line-ups around the world.

Their batting may not be their strongest suit but as was evident in the chase against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, they have the power hitters who can give any team a scare on their day.

Netherlands

The second team that made it to the World Cup from the qualifiers, the Netherlands may not be on most lists of semifinalists, but what cannot be denied is the presence of certain individuals who could have an impact on any match.

On top of the list is Logan van Beek, who played a sensational innings against the West Indies in the qualifiers in Zimbabwe to pull off a heist and chase down 375 runs in 50 overs.

The other players to watch out for are Vikaramjit Singh, who made the most runs for the side in the qualifiers and Bas de Leede, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the side with 15 wickets in seven matches.

That the Dutch are taking the tournament seriously is also evident from the fact that they have had a camp in Bengaluru to acclimatize to the conditions and ensure that they give most sides in the tournament a run for their money.

