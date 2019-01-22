ICC ODI Team of the Year: Indians and English dominate XI

Four Indians make into the ICC's elite list. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Rohit Sharma (India): As an opener, Rohit Sharma had a stellar 2018. The year saw the stylish right-hander hammer 1030 runs in 19 outings innings at a stunning average of 73.57 while striking the ball at 100.09. Rohit's exploits saw him score five centuries and three fifties. When Virat Kohli was rested for the Asia Cup, it was Sharma who led his team to a successful title defence. 2018 Stats | Innings: 19| Runs: 1030 | Average: 73.57 | Strike Rate: 100.09 (Image: AP) 2/11 Jonny Bairstow (England): Jonny Bairstow ended 2018 behind Kohli and Sharma in terms of runs scored. Bairstow opened in 22 innings at the top and piled 1025 runs at an average of 46.59, while striking at an unbelievable 118.22. He scored four centuries and two fifties. 2018 Stats | Innings: 22| Runs: 1025 | Average: 46.59 | Strike Rate: 118.22 (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Virat Kohli (India): Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a stellar 2018. During his great run, Kohli mounted 1202 runs – including six centuries and three fifties. The year saw the batsman become the fastest player to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket. Kohli reached the feat in 205 ODI innings thus breaking Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record. 2018 Stats | Innings: 14| Runs: 1202 | Average: 133.55 | Strike Rate: (Image: AP) 4/11 Joe Root (England): The England skipper carried his team's middle-order right through the season. His most important contribution was when he helped England win the bi-lateral series at home against India. 2018 Stats | Innings: 24| Runs: 946 | Average: 59.12 | Strike Rate: 83.93 (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Ross Taylor (New Zealand): Ross Taylor currently sits behind Sharma and Kohli in the ICC ODI rankings. The batsman was at the heart of New Zealand's middle order as he piled 639 runs from just 10 innings at an average of 91.28 while striking at 88.87. His match winning innings of 181* which helped Kiwis chase down a huge 336 against England was one of the finest ODI innings of 2018. In last year the batsman had one century apart from four fifties. 2018 Stats | Innings: 10| Runs: 639 | Average: 91.28| Strike Rate: 88.87 (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Jos Buttler (England) : Jos Buttler carried the burden of wicket keeping for England with great poise. The keeper-batsman was involved in 35 dismissals (26 catches and 9 stumpings). He was equally good with the bat and his late blows lower down the order came of immense help for England. The stylish batsman slammed two centuries and four fifties. 2018 Stats | Runs: 671 | Average: 51.61| Strike Rate: 113.53 | Catches: 26 | Stumpings: 9 (Image: Reuters) 7/11 Ben Stokes (England): Ben Stokes perfectly justified his tag as an all-rounder. The southpaw scored a decent 313 runs at an average of 44.71, including three fifties from just 10 outings. With the ball he picked five wickets from 11 bowling innings at an economy rate of 5.91. 2018 Stats | Runs: 312 | Batting Average: 44.71 |Wickets: 5 | Econ: 5.91. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh): Bangladesh ace pace bowler had an unforgettable 2018 in which he chipped 29 wickets at an average of 21.72. The bowler's 10 wickets in the Asia Cup was instrumental in his team reaching the summit clash. In the tournament, he was the joint highest wicket-taker along with Rashid Khan and Kuldeep Yadav. 2018 Stats | Wickets: 29 | Bowling Average: 21.72 (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Rashid Khan (Afghanistan): Rashid Khan's stature continued to soar in 2018. The young Afghanistan leg-spinner had a grand total of 48 scalps at 14.45 against his name and was very economical at 3.89. 2018 Stats | Wickets: 48 | Bowling Average: 14.45 | Econ.:3.89 (Image: AP) 10/11 Kuldeep Yadav (India): India's chinaman proved more than a handful for batsmen in the past year. Bowling in Australia, England and South Africa, he picked up 45 wickets in 19 matches. 2018 Stats | Matches: 19 | Wickets: 45 | Bowling Average: 17.77. (Image: AP) 11/11 Jasprit Bumrah (India): 2018 saw Jasprit Bumrah become India's leading bowler across formats. His bouncers and toe crushing yorkers saw him scalp 22 wickets at 16.63 with an economy of just 3.62. 2018 Stats | Wickets: 22 | Average: 16.63 | Econ.: 3.62 (Image: AP) First Published on Jan 22, 2019 02:18 pm