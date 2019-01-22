ICC ODI Team of the Year: Indians and English dominate XI

Ross Taylor (New Zealand): Ross Taylor currently sits behind Sharma and Kohli in the ICC ODI rankings. The batsman was at the heart of New Zealand's middle order as he piled 639 runs from just 10 innings at an average of 91.28 while striking at 88.87. His match winning innings of 181* which helped Kiwis chase down a huge 336 against England was one of the finest ODI innings of 2018. In last year the batsman had one century apart from four fifties. 2018 Stats | Innings: 10| Runs: 639 | Average: 91.28| Strike Rate: 88.87 (Image: Reuters)