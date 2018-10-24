ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 | The biggest stage is ready, 10 teams head for battle royale

MS Dhoni holding his stance after dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara for a World Cup winning six in 2011 is an image no Indian cricket fan will forget anytime soon. But who is to guarantee that that memory wouldn’t get relegated to second spot when King Kohli leads his charges to England and Wales in a bid to emulate Kapil Dev’s 1983 success on English soil.

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup begins on May 30 and India enter the tournament not as minnows or underachievers and will look to become the outright second most successful team on the biggest stage in cricket. Australia are undisputed champions with five trophies, but captain Virat Kohli and his lads have proved that they aren’t one to be intimidated easily.

With 10 of the top cricketing nations set to battle it out for cricket’s most prestigious trophy, fans will be licking their lips as they await a 46-day bonanza of the top batsmen going head-to-head against the most formidable bowling attacks in the World. England and Wales are hosting the World Cup for the fifth time in history with the tournament set to kick-off on May 30 culminating with the finals at the historic Lord’s Stadium on July 14.

The format this time around consists of a single group with all 10 teams pooled together. Unlike recent editions where teams were broken up in two groups, ICC has reverted back to the round-robin single group format last used at the 1992 World Cup. The top four teams will then advance to the semi-final stage while the rest will be left to lick their wounds as they begin laying out their plans for the next edition.