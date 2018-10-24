ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 | The biggest stage is ready, 10 teams head for battle royale

MS Dhoni holding his stance after dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara for a World Cup winning six in 2011 is an image no Indian cricket fan will forget anytime soon. But who is to guarantee that that memory wouldn’t get relegated to second spot when King Kohli leads his charges to England and Wales in a bid to emulate Kapil Dev’s 1983 success on English soil.
The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup begins on May 30 and India enter the tournament not as minnows or underachievers and will look to become the outright second most successful team on the biggest stage in cricket. Australia are undisputed champions with five trophies, but captain Virat Kohli and his lads have proved that they aren’t one to be intimidated easily.
With 10 of the top cricketing nations set to battle it out for cricket’s most prestigious trophy, fans will be licking their lips as they await a 46-day bonanza of the top batsmen going head-to-head against the most formidable bowling attacks in the World. England and Wales are hosting the World Cup for the fifth time in history with the tournament set to kick-off on May 30 culminating with the finals at the historic Lord’s Stadium on July 14.The format this time around consists of a single group with all 10 teams pooled together. Unlike recent editions where teams were broken up in two groups, ICC has reverted back to the round-robin single group format last used at the 1992 World Cup. The top four teams will then advance to the semi-final stage while the rest will be left to lick their wounds as they begin laying out their plans for the next edition.
The World Cup takes place every four years with the top eight teams in the ICC one-day rankings at a given date, usually 18 months prior to the start of the tournament, securing direct qualification. The final two teams come from the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.The teams competing in the World Cup Qualifier emerge from ICC’s World Cricket League series and regional qualification events which provide the opportunity for every ICC member to participate in the World Cup.
Reigning Champions Australia haven’t been the same side over the past year after losing captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner to one-year bans for their involvement in the infamous 'Sandpapergate' scandal. The captaincy of the one-day team has since been handed down to Aaron Finch as the squad went through a tough interim period of coping with the lacuna left by their top 2 batsmen. The team culture was also overhauled as Cricket Australia worked overtime to clean up their tarnished image.However, like any champion side, Australia emerged from this setback as a much better unit and now with Smith and Warner back in their ranks, they look quite formidable. What should be more worrying for opponents is the form of Warner who seems determined to make up for lost time. The left-hander recently become the first batsman to win the IPL Orange Cap (Highest scorer) thrice. Warner finished with 692 runs despite playing only 12 games this year.
Host country England haven’t won a single World Cup title despite finishing as runners-up thrice. In the previous edition, England crashed out in the group stages after losing to Bangladesh. Since then the squad has undergone an incredible transformation and now occupy top-spot on the ODI rankings.
One of the main reasons behind this turnaround is the influence of captain Eoin Morgan. England play with a lot more freedom now and are particularly destructive with the bat hitting bowlers out of the park regularly. Moreover, the form of players such as Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow provide them with a lot of cause for optimism.
The no. 2 ranked ODI side, India, come into the tournament as the other firm favourites to lift their third title. Led by arguably one of the greatest ODI batsman in the history of the game, Virat Kohli will be eager to cement his place in Indian cricket folklore. India are spoilt for choice in the batting department with promising youngster Rishabh Pant not even making the cut. The bowling attack is equally impressive led by Jasprit Bumrah who sits at the top of the ODI bowling charts.The Indian team have been in great form and are a well-balanced unit with both youth and battle-hardened generals. A semi-final berth would be the minimum expectation from the team, while failure to contest in the finals will be seen as a let-down from this talented side.
The flat tracks that have been on offer in recent matches will be a major worry for bowlers who would be busy plotting ways to avoid being sent on a leather chase. Moreover, the form of some of the batsmen will send chills down the spine of any bowling attack.Jos Buttler has been in absolutely majestic form going about demoralizing bowlers with his ruthlessness at the crease. He recently blasted a 50-ball century against Pakistan leaving the bowlers in a fix as to where to bowl to him.
Virat Kohli remains a perennial threat to bowlers and has proven to be difficult to contain once he gets going. Last year Kohli impressed during the Test series against the swinging red ball and will be even more dangerous against the white ball which has been criticized for not doing enough to trouble batsmen.
David Warner batted like a man possessed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and what’s more surprising is that he thrived in an unlikely pairing with Englishman Jonny Bairstow. Both of them even scored their maiden IPL 2019 centuries of the season in the same match enjoying each other’s company at the crease. They’ll be on opposite sides at the World Cup however and no love will be lost once they don their national colours.
Another pair of batsmen who come into this tournament in impressive form are Windies duo of Andre Russell and Chris Gayle. Russell in-fact finished the IPL with a strike rate of 204.81 having hit 62 sixes in 13 innings finishing ahead of Gayle who ended with a strike-rate of 153.60 and 34 sixes.
However, it isn’t as if the bowler’s don’t have an ace up their sleeve when it comes to dealing with these heavyweight batting threats. Jasprit Bumrah has time and again proven to be one tricky customer to score against.
Kagiso Rabada is also known to give batsmen nightmares with his searing pace and accuracy. Rabada’s pinpoint yorkers are no mean feat to pull off and batsmen will be wary when it comes to facing the South African.
Australia have their own battery of pacers which teams will have to deal with and chief tormentor among them is Mitchell Starc who will trouble any batting unit with his indefatigable spells.
The spinners will have a tough time on flat tracks but they’ve proven to be a wily lot always finding ways to outfox the batsmen especially those who underestimate their wicket-taking prowess. Imran Tahir will lead the South African spin-attack coming fresh from an IPL season where, despite being in the twilight years of his career, he finished as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker.
India have their own spin-twins in the form of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal both of whom enjoy teasing the batsmen with their variations in flight and sharp turn that they generate. Australia will unleash Adam Zampa who managed to outperform the Indian spinners when Australia turned around a 2-0 deficit to seal a 3-2 ODI series win away to India at the turn of the year.From the most destructive batsmen to highly intelligent bowlers, all the ingredients are in place to ensure that fans all around the globe enjoy 46 days of some of the best ODI cricket on offer. While who will lift the Cup is anything but guaranteed, what we can be assured of is that whoever are crowned World Champions in the end will have to go through the best ODI cricketers on our planet today.