ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table: Updated after AUS vs PAK match

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is underway and a total of 47 matches will be played before the tournament culminates in the final which will be played on July 14 at the iconic Lord's Stadium, London.

This time around, the ICC has reduced the number of participating teams to 10. Each team will play the remaining nine teams in the league stage of the tournament and the top four teams on the World Cup points table will progress to the semi-final.

Points Table Team P W L T Pts New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6 Australia 4 3 1 0 6 England 3 2 1 0 4 India 2 2 0 0 4 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4 West Indies 3 1 1 0 3 Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3 Pakistan 4 1 2 0 3 South Africa 4 0 3 0 1 Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0