App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 11:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table: Updated after ENG vs NZ match

Each team will play the other nine in the league stage of the tournament and the top four teams on the points table will progress to the semi-final

Whatsapp

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup is underway and a total of 47 matches will be played before the tournament culminates in the final which will be played on July 14 at the iconic Lord's Stadium, London.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Points Table

Team P W L T Pts
Australia Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India India 8 6 1 0 13
England England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand New Zealand 9 5 3 0 11
Pakistan Pakistan 8 4 3 0 9
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 8 3 3 0 8
Bangladesh Bangladesh 8 3 4 0 7
South Africa South Africa 8 2 5 0 5
West Indies West Indies 8 1 6 0 3
Afghanistan Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0

This time around, the ICC has reduced the number of participating teams to 10. Each team will play the remaining nine teams in the league stage of the tournament and the top four teams on the World Cup points table will progress to the semi-final.

Close
The World Cup is being jointly hosted by England and Wales. The marquee event of the cricketing world returns to England after 20 years. The last World Cup in the country was won by Australia who are also defending champions in this edition having won the trophy in 2015.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 10:50 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Sports

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.