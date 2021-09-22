ICC charges former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels under anti-corruption code

File image of Marlon Samuels (Photo: ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Marlon Samuels, a former all-rounder of West Indies team, under its anti-corruption code, the global cricketing body said in a statement issued on September 22.

The action against Samuels was taken on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the ICC said.

Samuels was charged with breaching "four codes of their Anti-Corruption code for Participants of the T10 League", the statement noted.

T10 League, also referred to as Abu Dhabi T10 League, is an annual cricket tournament held in the United Arab Emirates since 2017.

Samuels, who announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket in November 2020, has been part of the previous edition of T10 league.

According to the statement issued by ICC, he has been charged with the following offences under the anti-corruption code:

- A breach of Article 2.4.2 – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

- A breach of Article 2.4.3 - Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

- Breaches of Article 2.4.6 – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

- Breaches of Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

Samuels has been provided with a time-period of 14 days by the ICC to respond to the charges pressed against him. Till then, the cricketing body would not be issuing any further statement in respect to the charges against him, the statement said.

Notably, Samuels featured in the West Indies international side between 2000 and 2018, and was considered to have played a key role in the team's victory in two T20I World Cups - in 2012 and 2016. Overall, he has played 71 Tests, 207 ODIs and 67 T20Is, cumulatively scoring 11,134 runs and picking 152 wickets.