App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Dec 05, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

ICC announces extension of its partnership with OPPO till Sept 2023

The ICC had announced its four-year global partnership with OPPO in 2015.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on December 5 announced the extension of its partnership with smartphone makers OPPO for another four years till September 2023. OPPO will continue to remain the official mobile handset and headset partner of ICC and all associated ICC events including the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 in South Africa and both men's and women's T20 World Cups in Australia next year.

"We are delighted to have OPPO on board as a Global Partner of the ICC and our events. As a sport, we pride ourselves on our digital-first approach and that makes OPPO with their innovative approach to technology such a natural partner," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said.

Speaking on the announcement, Sumit Walia, VP, Product and Marketing, OPPO India said, "Our association with ICC as the global partner provides us with the opportunity to uplift the spirit of cricket on an international stage.

Close

"As OPPO expands its global footprint, India continues to be a key strategic growth market for OPPO. ICC provides us with a platform to connect with not only a wider audience in line with our global expansion, but also most importantly, establish a deeper connect with consumers across India."

related news

 

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 5, 2019 01:26 pm

tags #cricket #ICC #International Cricket Council

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.