 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsCricket

I will put my name in next month's IPL auction: Adil Rashid

PTI
Nov 14, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Rashid, who literally choked India and Pakistan in the semi-final and final with high profile scalps like Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam, could once again be seen in an IPL team jersey after his stint with Punjab Kings.

Adil Rashid

Adil Rashid's game changing performances in England's T20 World Cup winning campaign could certainly make him a hot property at the upcoming IPL auction in Kochi on December 23.

Rashid, who literally choked India and Pakistan in the semi-final and final with high profile scalps like Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam, could once again be seen in an IPL team jersey after his stint with Punjab Kings.

"Yes, I will be putting up my name in IPL auctions this time," Rashid told PTI after the World Cup final on Sunday.

When asked if he has been in talks with any team, he replied in the negative.

While Rashid might have got only four wickets in six games, he finished his full quota of overs in all games at an economy rate of 6.12.

And what could interest the franchisees is the pace at which he bowled, potentially making him more effective than ever on tracks like Eden Gardens, Chepauk or Uppal.