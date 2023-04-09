 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I will never give up, want to play a Test at Wankhede: Rahane after smashing fastest fifty of IPL 2023

Apr 09, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

On CSK debut, Rahane smashed seven fours and three sixes in his 61 from just 27 balls and the fastest fifty of the season came off just 19 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane never gives up and after surprising the cricketing world with the fastest fifty of IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, the out of favour India batter yearns to play a Test match at his home ground.

On CSK debut, Rahane smashed seven fours and three sixes in his 61 from just 27 balls and the fastest fifty of the season came off just 19 balls. Chasing 158 against Mumbai Indians, CSK finished at 159/3 in 18.1 overs.

"I always enjoy playing at Wankhede. I have never played a Test here. I would want to play a Test here," said Rahane, who led India to a famous Test series win in Australia in 2021.

Rahane was not supposed to start the game but an injury to Moeen Ali gave him an opportunity. There is still a long way to go. Today, I was not sure about my place in the eleven. I got to know just before the toss, for me it is about playing one game at a time and staying in the moment, Rahane told the media on Saturday night.