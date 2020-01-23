I have more maal than you have baal: Shoaib Akhtar’s bouncer to Virender Sehwag

In a video posted on his YouTube channel on January 22, Shoaib Akhtar took a jibe at former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ said, “I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head.”

Akhtar’s comments were in response to what Sehwag had said in conversation with comedian Vikram Sathaye back in 2016. The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ claimed that the former Pakistani speed merchant had “become a good friend” of the Indian cricket team as he needed business in India.

“There is a video that has gone viral, It is an old video of my friend Sehwag. Sehwag, you know, is a casual guy and speaks in a non-serious manner. But, he had said that Shoaib Akhtar wants money so he praises India.” Akhtar said.

“I have more maal (money) than you have baal (hair) on your head. If you are not able to fathom that I have such high followers, then understand it. It has taken me 15 years to become Shoaib Akhtar. Yes, I have a huge fan following in India, but I criticised them when they did not play well in the first ODI against Australia,” he added.

Akhtar launched his own YouTube channel in February 2019. He shares his opinion on all things related to cricket and has around 1.91 million subscribers till date. He recently criticised Team India after its 10-wicket drubbing against Australia in the first ODI but then lavished praise on Virat Kohli’s men for their brilliant comeback to win the series 2-1.

Akhtar, however, was quick to clarify that he has nothing against his 'friend' Sehwag, “I’m saying this in a funny way... Viru, it is a joke, let’s keep it as a joke.” he added.

Akhtar has also defended Pakistani YouTubers in his video saying they do, in fact, praise Team India when the no. 2-ranked ODI team do well.