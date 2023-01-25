 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I am just waiting for my India debut so that I can fulfil my father’s dream: Sarfaraz Khan

Vimal Kumar
Jan 25, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST

Perhaps no Indian cricketer has been googled as much or trended on social media before playing for India as has Mumbai’s young batsman Sarfaraz Khan. The 25-year-old scored 928 runs at an average of 154.66 in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season, 982 runs at an average of 122.75 in the 2021-22 season and over 500 runs in the ongoing season at an average of about 92.

Despite his phenomenal run in domestic cricket, Khan hasn’t found a spot on the national team as yet. That’s something unbelievable for someone who at the age of 12 broke the record for the highest score in the Harris Shield interschool tournament in Mumbai, and then proved his potential in the Under-19 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in 2014. In 2015, he became the youngest player to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). And since then, the wait for an India cap has still been on. Moneycontrol.com spoke to Khan on a lot of issues related to his journey, motivation and inspiration.

You have been in the news for the last few months for the kind of consistency you have displayed with the bat and yet have been overlooked for one reason or another. How do you look at that?

My job is just to score runs wherever I play, and I am doing my job. There is no point of thinking about the uncontrollable, so I am focusing on scoring runs. I am just doing the hard work, I follow my rituals. For the last three years, I have been working to stretch my purple patch as much as I can. The things that I did in 2019, I just try to repeat them. I try to replicate my frame of mind every time I go out to bat. I am a person who is attached to the ground. I practice a lot, and that is why my form is continuing.