you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hum paron se nahin, hauslon se udte hain: Dhawan hints World Cup isn't over yet

Delhi's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been called in as his cover.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Forced out of at least three World Cup matches, injured Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan hinted that it is not yet over for him, posting a motivational poem about being determined on his social media page.

Dhawan will miss India's next three games -- against New Zealand (June 13), Pakistan (June 16) and Afghanistan (June 22) -- owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb. He continues to be with the squad but under observation.

The 33-year-old quoted legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori on his Twitter page to show his intentions.

"Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain... (Sometimes we are like the fragrance of flowers, sometimes the smoke that comes out of mountains. How can any scissor cut short our flight as we don't fly on wings but courage)," he posted.

Dhawan picked up the injury during the match-winning hundred against Australia on June 9. He was hit on his thumb by a rising delivery from Nathan Coulter-Nile but continued batting after being assessed by the team physiotherapist, Patrick Farhart.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #cricket #Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

