How Women's T20 World Cup teams are bracing for WPL auction

Annesha Ghosh
Feb 11, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST

The WPL auction falls on the fourth day of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup.

The entire 15-member Australian squad is on the WPL auction shortlist, including captain Meg Lanning, vice-captain Alyssa Healy, star allrounder Ellyse Perry, big-hitting allrounders Grace Harris and Ashleigh Gradner. (File photo)

World Cups are the pinnacle of cricket. And when they come around, the buzz is commensurately substantial. At the ongoing eighth edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, which kicked off on Friday in Cape Town, the vibe is similar.

But with the players' auction for the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) scheduled for Monday, February 13, with Mumbai as the venue, the world event in South Africa has had to share the spotlight with the upcoming Indian domestic T20 league that’s being deemed a “game-changer” for women’s cricket.

Here's how some of the teams, and their captains, at the World Cup have been gearing up for the WPL auction, which falls on the fourth day of the world tournament.

