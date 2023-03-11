 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: How the quest for World Test Championship points is shortchanging cricket fans

R. Kaushik
Mar 11, 2023 / 10:42 AM IST

Every team is fussed about making a pitch for the WTC final and the accompaniments that come with that achievement.

Team India during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The WTC has sprouted a markedly pronounced approach towards hunting down points, especially at home where the luxury of preparing pitches to suit one’s strengths is readily available. (Image Source: AP)

The inaugural men’s One-Day International (ODI) World Cup was played in England in 1975, a 60-over affair featuring eight teams, just four years after England and Australia faced off in the first ever ODI. Within two and a half years of Australia and New Zealand contesting the first Twenty20 International (February 2005), the T20 World Cup came into existence, in South Africa in 2007.

It wasn’t, however, until 142 years after England and Australia got Test cricket underway in 1877 that the idea of a World Test Championship (WTC) took concrete shape. Unlike its white-ball siblings, however, the WTC is as much of a concept as it is a competition, even if prestigious silverware and handsome prize money loom as the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

After much introspection, the WTC came into being in 2019, immediately after the conclusion of the 50-over World Cup in England. The duration of each Test made it impossible for the WTC to be played at one venue, so the International Cricket Council hit upon a two-year cycle during which nine teams would play at home and away, at the end of which the top two with the most points – subsequently altered to the most percentage points as Covid played havoc with the scheduling – would contest the final in June 2021.

The WTC was established as much to provide context to Test cricket as to retain the primacy of the longer format, which is fast ceding ground to the limited-overs upstarts and fast losing patronage in several of the 12 countries that contest this format. The lure of professional franchise-based leagues that have sprouted in all corners of the cricketing globe has been too irresistible for many cricketers who might have grown up being educated about the fascinating pulls and charms of the five-day game, but who can’t help but wonder what the fuss is all about.