Border-Gavaskar Trophy: How the quest for World Test Championship points is shortchanging cricket fans

The inaugural men’s One-Day International (ODI) World Cup was played in England in 1975, a 60-over affair featuring eight teams, just four years after England and Australia faced off in the first ever ODI. Within two and a half years of Australia and New Zealand contesting the first Twenty20 International (February 2005), the T20 World Cup came into existence, in South Africa in 2007.

It wasn’t, however, until 142 years after England and Australia got Test cricket underway in 1877 that the idea of a World Test Championship (WTC) took concrete shape. Unlike its white-ball siblings, however, the WTC is as much of a concept as it is a competition, even if prestigious silverware and handsome prize money loom as the proverbial pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

After much introspection, the WTC came into being in 2019, immediately after the conclusion of the 50-over World Cup in England. The duration of each Test made it impossible for the WTC to be played at one venue, so the International Cricket Council hit upon a two-year cycle during which nine teams would play at home and away, at the end of which the top two with the most points – subsequently altered to the most percentage points as Covid played havoc with the scheduling – would contest the final in June 2021.

The WTC was established as much to provide context to Test cricket as to retain the primacy of the longer format, which is fast ceding ground to the limited-overs upstarts and fast losing patronage in several of the 12 countries that contest this format. The lure of professional franchise-based leagues that have sprouted in all corners of the cricketing globe has been too irresistible for many cricketers who might have grown up being educated about the fascinating pulls and charms of the five-day game, but who can’t help but wonder what the fuss is all about.

Chris Silverwood, the former England paceman who is now the head coach of the Sri Lankan national team, recently told this writer, "I suppose it (Test cricket) is the pinnacle for us because we have grown up with it. It's certainly our generation's. People are now more interested in turning the TV on and watch these guys smack it out of the ground. They are more for the glitz and the glamour and the show that goes with it. It's not just a game of cricket, the IPL (Indian Premier League). It's theatre, isn't it? It's living, breeding theatre. I can understand why people get hooked to it, but we have got to appreciate it as much as we do the longer format." Where there is a contest and there are contestants, professional pride is involved. So no matter if only nine teams battle it out for the WTC, this event still fires up the competitor in the players. World Test Champions has a nice ring to it, as New Zealand, the winners of the first WTC, will testify.

Ashwin rises to 2nd, Jadeja enters top-10 among bowler in Test rankings As an unavoidable fallout, the WTC has sprouted a markedly pronounced approach towards hunting down points, especially at home where the luxury of preparing pitches to suit one’s strengths is readily available. As things stand now, each Test win is worth 12 points, each draw four. Therefore, as opposed to previously when a series victory was considered the ultimate triumph, each match is a series on its own, so to say, because a 1-0 victory in a four-match series doesn’t mean anything in the larger scheme of things. It's no secret that teams are travelling far more poorly now than ever before. Test victories away from home are becoming rare as hen’s teeth, which therefore means the pressure to accrue points whilst playing at home becomes immense. Given the stakes involved and the desperation for results – whether one likes it or not, cricket is a numbers game and will remain so – teams are willing to walk the extra mile to make the most of home advantage, which isn’t necessarily a bad development so long as one doesn’t go to extreme measures. Take the ongoing series between India and Australia, for instance. With the exception of Ahmedabad, which is hosting the final Test, the other three pitches have assisted spinners of all ilk from the start of the game. That’s fine, because the Indian think-tank is convinced (erroneously, many feel) that spin is their strength. The decks in Nagpur and New Delhi were slightly advanced versions of the slow turners that India is famous for, but in Indore which hosted the third Test, it was a sandpit that greeted the teams. As opposed to testing the skills, fortitude, resolve and character of the players, Indore became a lottery as the ball did all sorts of things it is not expected or supposed to on the opening day of a game. India were hoisted with their own petard, bowled out for 109 on the first day and crashing to a nine-wicket loss. It’s a gamble they are willing to take – to lose the occasional Test in their bid for maximum WTC points. It’s unlikely that trend will change anytime soon, not only in India but elsewhere, too, because every team is fussed about making a pitch for the WTC final and the accompaniments that come with that achievement. “With WTC points at stake, you are looking to play on a wicket that produces results,” Indian head coach Rahul Dravid conceded. “It can happen at times and not only in India. Even across the world, you are seeing that it's difficult to get that balance perfectly right for everyone (as far as the quality of the pitches is concerned). Every team is putting in really good performances at home, so there is a premium on results. There’s a definite premium on getting wins ahead of draws in this competition, there’s no question about it.” The yearning for wins is the primary reason for three-day finishes and a short-changing of numerous stakeholders of the game, not least the paying spectator. The protagonists might feel that’s a small price to pay when considering the larger picture. But cricket’s meant to be an even contest between bat and ball and, unwittingly, the WTC appears to have encouraged a whole new tack.

R. Kaushik is an independent sports journalist. Views expressed are personal.